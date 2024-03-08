City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
401 crash fire

Driver charged after truck crash and fire shuts down Highway 401 in Toronto

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A blaze shut down a stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto in the early morning hours Friday after a transport truck smashed into a guardrail and erupted in flames.

The OPP Highway Safety Division shared images of the crash's aftermath on Friday morning. The images show a scene of destruction in the westbound lanes of the 401 at Avenue Road, with a transport truck engulfed in flames and a plume of smoke rising above the highway.

Police say that the truck collided with a guide rail in the westbound lanes, resulting in a closure that shut down traffic from 12:30 a.m.

The OPP's Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reports that the truck was loaded with cardboard, which fuelled the flames as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.

Police charged the truck's operator with careless driving. The 401's westbound lanes were reopened hours later at 9:30 a.m. after an extensive cleanup.

Lead photo by

OPP Highway Safety Division
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's where you're most likely to run into fare inspectors on the TTC

Toronto bridge about to be demolished but people are trying to save one part

Driver charged after truck crash and fire shuts down Highway 401 in Toronto

Canada's most family-friendly employers are hiring for jobs with amazing benefits

Joe Biden pronounces Toronto correctly in his State of the Union address

Someone in Toronto just made it a lot easier to apply to be a permanent resident in Canada

Bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto for the first time in recorded history

Ontario restaurant 'Charred' unfortunately lives up to name after huge blaze