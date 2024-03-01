City
Drive-by shooting at home near Toronto caught on video

A shocking new video released by York Regional Police shows a drive-by shooting at a home near Toronto earlier this week. 

On Tuesday, Feb. 27 just before 10 p.m., police responded to reports of the sound of gunshots on Coppermine Court, near Highway 27 and Fairmont Ridge Trail in Nobleton, Ont., just west of King City. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a homeowner who told investigators that someone had "shot at their house." 

Police-released video from the area shows a dark-coloured, older-style SUV or Jeep slowly approaching the home. At approximately the 1:23 mark, a single gunshot is fired from within the vehicle. 

Upon a search of the area, damage from a bullet was located on one of the vehicles in the driveway with a bullet fragment nearby.

Investigators believe the same vehicle was in the area on Feb. 23 around 8 p.m., and are seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward. 

York Regional Police
