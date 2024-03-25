Deadline approaching for Canadians to cash in on $2.5M Dollarama settlement

Dollarama has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden fees, and shoppers could receive a portion of the settlement if they submit their claim by April 5.

According to a statement from Montreal-based law firm LPC Avocats, a deal was reached in Superior Court over allegations that prices for products subject to an Environmental Handling Fee (EHF) weren't correctly advertised.

Products eligible for an EHF can include batteries, electronic products, light bulbs, or toys with batteries. Dollarama is accused of not properly displaying the products' prices and charging a higher total or EHF fee, which is "higher than displayed for these products or allowed by law."

"Dollarama denies any liability or wrongdoing, and no Court has concluded in any wrongdoing on its part," reads the statement.

A hearing is scheduled for April 9 to decide whether or not the settlement will be approved before compensation can be distributed.

What does that mean for Dollarama shoppers?

According to LPC Avocats, anyone who shopped at a Dollarama in Quebec (between December 11, 2019, and July 4, 2023) or anywhere else in Canada (between May 29, 2021, and July 4, 2023) is considered a member of this class action.

As a result, you're eligible to claim a gift card with a maximum value of $15. The gift card can be redeemed in any Dollarama store in Canada and does not expire. It can also be used in multiple transactions. The value may be lower depending on the number of eligible claimants.

To submit a claim, click here and enter your email address. If the settlement is approved, you'll receive an email informing you to fill out a claim form.

The deadline to submit a claim and register your email is April 5.