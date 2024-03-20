Criminal released on bail three times has people griping about Ontario's shoddy justice system

The Toronto Police Force's appeal for the public's help in tracking down a wanted criminal on the loose is not going over very well, as citizens are wondering how the perpetrator was allowed to get away in the first place, having already been taken into custody three separate times.

Crime Stoppers and Canada's Bolo Program have put forth a staggering $50,000 reward this week for any information leading to the arrest of Kamar Cunningham, who is gang-affiliated and has been heavily involved with the trafficking of guns into Canada.

"He has been released on bail three times. Each time, he has violated his release conditions before being arrested and released on bail again," Toronto police officers said during a press conference about the manhunt Tuesday.

They added that Cunningham was ordered to serve nine years in custody back in May 2021, but failed to show up for his sentencing hearing, which the force agreed was "not surprising."

50,000 for a reward that if they put an ankle bracelet on this gentleman we wouldn't be forking out $50,000 🙅‍♀️ — Freedom Girl 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦 (@Sunshineways66) March 19, 2024

With the cops' own language acknowledging that the repeat offender is known to evade judges and police, many are shocked that he was given a chance to get out on bail after the first time — let alone two more times.

The case is serving as a perfect example of the failure of our justice system, which many consider a "revolving door" for criminals who end up caught and then released repeatedly with little due consequence for their offences.

Comments like "How was he even granted bail?," "What is wrong with our justice system?" and an utterly frustrated "THREE TIMES?!" have abounded on social media in the wake of the news.

$50,000 cost to the system to maybe track this guy down before giving him a talking to and probably releasing him to disappear again. The justice system needs to get serious. 3 times out on bail was already 2 or 3 times too many for what he’s charged with. — Ryan Hacking (@HackingRyan) March 20, 2024

"Why is there ZERO accountability in our justice system? Judges who release these monsters back in to society need to start being held accountable. Year after year, nothing seems to change," one person wrote on X in response to the force's announcement.

"Of course he would not show up. How stupid are these judges," another added. "Even when he's caught, I can guarantee you he won't face any extra time or consequences for going on the run."

Yet another simply and quite hilariously told police "I'm not helping you just so you can release him a fourth time."

To be fair...the police arnt granting bail. Its our judges who should be seeing consequences. — Mike Clement (@dogmaclement) March 20, 2024

According to a release from TPS, 39-year-old, Jamaican-born Cunningham is wanted for a bench warrant, a Superior Court bench warrant, a surety warrant, and failure to comply with a release order.

He was convicted of "several" firearms trafficking charges in 2020 and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, as he remains at large.

He is described as 6'1" tall, approximately 160 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair, and a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Do you know where Kamar Cunningham is?



Information that leads to the arrest of Cunningham, a convicted firearms trafficker, can be worth $50,000



Call @1800222TIPS to make an anonymous tip and collect your reward



Read more: https://t.co/TeGtC6pDUD pic.twitter.com/TxMqWmmslB — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 19, 2024

Comments on the force's tweet about the perpetrator — which came one day after it was revealed carjackings in the city have doubled this year, while crimes like home invasions are also way up — have notably been turned off.