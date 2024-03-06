Canadians who got caught shoplifting share what happened

Like many crimes, shoplifting is a real gamble, and the consequences vary widely in Canada.

No matter your reasons for shoplifting, you can get banned from stores, be fined or charged, and even face prison time, depending on your offence.

Canadian website Criminal Code Help highlights that you will not find the term "shoplifting" in the Canadian Criminal Code, though it is considered a form of theft.

"Since the value of the items being stolen is usually less than $5,000, the charge is treated as a summary conviction by the courts, punishable by fines or periods of probation," it says.

Not everyone who shoplifts does so because it's a habit or because they want to experience the thrill of getting away with a crime. Canada's soaring cost of living has pushed many to consider scanning items at self-checkout without paying for them.

Last year, Rui Rodrigues, executive advisor for loss prevention and risk management at the Retail Council of Canada, shared a grim picture with CBC when he said that some retail council members have reported a "300 per cent increase in shoplifting since the pandemic."

But what happens when a store security member or worker catches you in the act?

Some Canadians take to the internet to share their experiences and — depending on how severe the situation is — ask for legal advice.

Here is a compilation of some of these stories from Reddit. They have been edited for style, punctuation, grammar, and brevity. Here we go:

"I'll go pay for it. My bad."

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/barefootmax729

So yeah, long story short, I went to a big store (big red triangle one) to buy a new toolbox.

On my way to the tools section, I see these little fish-eye mirrors that you stick to your side mirror for blind spots. I take one and continue to the tool section. I fiddle with the toolboxes for a good 15-20 minutes, and while doing that, I put the mirror in my pocket (big mistake). Decided that the toolboxes are crap, I decide to leave.

On my way out (I'm outside at this point), a security guard comes up to me and asks me what I have in my pocket. Completely forget about the mirror and I tell him, "Shoot! Hey, sorry, I'll go pay for it. My bad."

But that wasn't good enough for him. He brings me in the back with the store manager, takes my ID and tells me I will receive a letter telling me I need to pay $325, and if I don't do that, they will bring my a** to court.

I just received said letter and it pretty much just says to pay the $325 for their time and blah, blah, blah.

Should I pay the $325 to buy peace? Are they really going to bring this to court for an $8 mirror?

"Stole four perfumes"

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/dancingflamingo18

I'm a 20-year-old woman. I got caught outside the retail store in a mall. Stole $136 (four perfumes) worth of merchandise total.

I was cooperative the whole time. Loss prevention called the cops and I got charged with one count of theft. I have no criminal record. I've been quite nervous as to what is going to happen now.

If the charges get dropped, will I still have a criminal record? Do I need to get my own lawyer for court?

"I ran out of the store"

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/mattjinks1212

I was in a retailer and got caught shoplifting by a manager. I was told they had footage of me stealing from [them] before, as well as my information since I've shopped there before.

The manager (or maybe loss prevention) said that they won't call the cops if I handed over the merchandise in my bag, so I did. He was on the phone with someone and they said I was banned from the store for a year and they would need to fingerprint and have my picture on the wall.

My fight or flight kicked in so I ran out of the store.

What can I expect? They most likely have my licence plate information and my brothers credit card information since I use his because I don't have one.

I have no criminal record and located in Toronto.

"Not the master criminal I thought I was"

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/ShockBeginning8667

I went to self-checkout and didn't pay for two items; just left them in my bag.

As I was leaving I was approached by a plainclothes woman who stopped me and asked me if I hadn't paid for something. I followed them inside where they took a photo of my ID and banned me from the store.

They said if I didn't, they would call police for theft under $5,000.

I'm mortified right now. I have a decent office job; I'm not hurting for money. I just kept seeing posts online about how we're being gouged at the supermarket and I felt ithe indignation, too. [I also read] other posts about how easy it was to fool at the self checkout, so I thought I'd try it. I guess I'm not the master criminal I thought I was.

I think what hurts the most is the feeling that they may have circulated my photo to other No Frills. I don't want to be treated like a criminal every time I enter a store from now on. I would shop elsewhere, but the two closest to me are both No Frills.

Can anyone tell me if they tend to give my information to the police? Am I going in some kind of database? Safe to say my life of crime is over. I'm just wondering how deep the fallout is apart from my wounded ego.

"I truly won't do it again"

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/yikeswtfshouldido

So, I'm an idiot, and I'm very aware of that.

I was caught shoplifting today and was charged with theft under $5,000. They have camera footage of me doing it so there is no denying it.

I was taken to the cop car. They released me on two conditions. One; that I never go back to the store, and two; that I go and get fingerprinted and a mug shot taken next week.

They also told me that I am not going to the regular courthouse but the "JC" Juvenile Courthouse (I'm 22?) and one officer (who was extremely kind) told me that if I follow the conditions, I likely will not have a criminal record as it is my first offense.

My question is should I get a lawyer? I figure that I need to plead guilty, own up to my actions, apologize and say I will never do it again, but I really do not want to spend thousands on a lawyer if it is unnecessary (although if it saves me a criminal record, I surely will).

Again, I know I'm very stupid and I truly won't do it again. I'm also very privileged to likely be let go with a warning as opposed to much worse for others.

"Judiciary action could be taken"

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/RepresentativeFold36

I was caught shoplifting a $6 item in December (2023). The rent-a-cop security agent took me to a back room and asked for my ID and proof of address. The police were not called, and I left the store peacefully.

A month and a half later, I was mailed a ticket from the private security agency for $345, advising me that if I didn't pay, it is possible that judiciary action could be taken against me without notice.

The security agent also said that if I didn't pay, I wouldn't be able to get on airplanes anymore (LOL).

What will happen if I don't pay the ticket? My record is completely clean and this is my first time being caught for anything like this.

"My first time being confronted"

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/Educational_Ad5114

I (17F) was using self checkout at a Shoppers in Toronto and decided to remove one item worth about $9 from my total, which would have been about $30 with the item.

I paid for the other items and was about to leave but was confronted by the store manager. He made me pay for the item I deleted, which I did without any resistance. I claimed that I deleted the item by mistake, and left. He seemed mildly upset and told me I had to checkout with a cashier next time but that was it.

I have used this self checkout "trick" numerous times at another Shoppers location and also at Loblaws, which is affiliated with Shoppers. I have probably stolen about $50 in merchandise total without being caught. This was my first time being confronted.

What happens now? Will any legal action be taken? I have heard of the police sometimes coming to a person's house. Will I be persecuted for my previous offenses because now I am on their radar? Is there anything else I need to be worried about?

"Caught shoplifting in a grocery store"

Posted to r/legaladvicecanada by u/funnyboy6969

I'm really not proud of myself and I feel really stupid and ashamed.

I got caught shoplifting in a grocery store in Quebec — maybe $25 of food I didn't pay.

The agent caught me at the exit of the store. He brought me in the back near his office, took a picture of the goods and of my ID (medical insurance) asked me for my address and took a picture of me (I was wearing a mask on the picture because of COVID).

The agent took back the goods and let me go without calling the police. He told me I was not allowed inside the store (I did not sign anything). He also told me I might receive a fine at the discretion of the company.

Do you think I will receive a fine? Also, if I don't pay, can they change their mind and give my info to the police? Can this affect your credit?

I really learned my lesson and the purpose of my question is just to prepare my budget (lawyer, fine).

Have you ever shoplifted from a store in Canada? Have you ever been caught in the act or faced legal action?