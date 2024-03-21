BMW driver busted speeding at a shocking 264 km/h on Toronto highway

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) busted a driver who was caught going more than double the speed limit on a Toronto highway on Thursday.

In a post on X, OPP revealed that a driver from Innisfil was busted after travelling at 264 kilometres per hour on Highway 427 near Finch Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Clearly the penalties are not stiff enough to stop this behaviour. — Brian (@Bslee2000) March 21, 2024

In the photo, an officer is shown holding up a speed gun with the vehicle in the background.

The 26-year-old driver, who was operating a white BMW, now faces a charge of stunt driving and a 30-day licence suspension — a penalty many on social media agreed was not severe enough.

I see its the "who can get the highest ticket" game is on again. Unfortunately this is no game #SpeedKills #DriveLegal #DriveSafe — Mike Morr (@drivermorr) March 21, 2024

"One year suspension, 10k fine at minimum. Vehicle is a weapon in public at those speeds," one person wrote under the post.

Only 30 day license suspension?!

And only 14 days for the vehicle?!

They should get a lot more! — Sashkinz 💜 Queen of Waifus (@SashkinzTV) March 21, 2024

Speeding 50 kilometres per hour or more over a posted speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour or more automatically constitutes stunt driving in Ontario, and as a result, the driver's vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.