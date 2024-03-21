City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
BMW driver busted speeding at a shocking 264 km/h on Toronto highway

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) busted a driver who was caught going more than double the speed limit on a Toronto highway on Thursday. 

In a post on X, OPP revealed that a driver from Innisfil was busted after travelling at 264 kilometres per hour on Highway 427 near Finch Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. 

In the photo, an officer is shown holding up a speed gun with the vehicle in the background. 

The 26-year-old driver, who was operating a white BMW, now faces a charge of stunt driving and a 30-day licence suspension — a penalty many on social media agreed was not severe enough. 

"One year suspension, 10k fine at minimum. Vehicle is a weapon in public at those speeds," one person wrote under the post

Speeding 50 kilometres per hour or more over a posted speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour or more automatically constitutes stunt driving in Ontario, and as a result, the driver's vehicle will be impounded for 14 days. 

Lead photo by

OPP
