BMW driver busted speeding at a shocking 264 km/h on Toronto highway
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) busted a driver who was caught going more than double the speed limit on a Toronto highway on Thursday.
In a post on X, OPP revealed that a driver from Innisfil was busted after travelling at 264 kilometres per hour on Highway 427 near Finch Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Clearly the penalties are not stiff enough to stop this behaviour.— Brian (@Bslee2000) March 21, 2024
In the photo, an officer is shown holding up a speed gun with the vehicle in the background.
The 26-year-old driver, who was operating a white BMW, now faces a charge of stunt driving and a 30-day licence suspension — a penalty many on social media agreed was not severe enough.
I see its the "who can get the highest ticket" game is on again. Unfortunately this is no game #SpeedKills #DriveLegal #DriveSafe— Mike Morr (@drivermorr) March 21, 2024
"One year suspension, 10k fine at minimum. Vehicle is a weapon in public at those speeds," one person wrote under the post.
Only 30 day license suspension?!— Sashkinz 💜 Queen of Waifus (@SashkinzTV) March 21, 2024
And only 14 days for the vehicle?!
They should get a lot more!
Speeding 50 kilometres per hour or more over a posted speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour or more automatically constitutes stunt driving in Ontario, and as a result, the driver's vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.
OPP
