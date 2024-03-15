Nearly 100K air fryers sold in Canada recalled for fire hazard and breaking glass

A recall notice for Insignia brand air fryers is warning customers that certain models of the appliance are at risk for overheating causing handles to melt or break and posing a potential fire and burn hazard.

According to Health Canada, the recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.

Health Canada says that in addition to the overheating and melting risk, the air fryer ovens are also at risk of the glass on its doors breaking, posing a "potential fire, burn, or laceration hazard."

The recall impacts the following models:

The company reported that 99,903 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 183,443 were sold in the United States between September 2021 and November 2023.

In Canada, Insignia has received six reports of handles on air fryers melting and breaking and one report of glass breaking on the air fryer ovens as of February 20, 2024. There have been no reports of injuries.

In the US, there have been 24 reports of overheating/ melting or glass shattering, as well as six reports of air fryers catching fire. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

For those who own a recalled air fryer, Health Canada says they should immediately unplug and stop using the product.

Head to this website for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled product(s) with the cut power cord, a photo of the model number, and a purchase receipt.

Consumers are directed to register online here or by calling Best Buy Canada at 1-800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Best Buy Canada will provide customers with a gift card that's equal to the full purchase price of the recalled air fryer product if they can provide a copy of their receipt.

Customers who don't have a copy of their receipt will be able to receive a $75 gift card.