Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
wrecked car 401

Someone was caught driving a completely wrecked car on Highway 401 near Toronto

A Quebec driver has been charged for operating an unsafe motor vehicle after being pulled over by police in a totalled car on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police shared a picture of a completely destroyed car stopped by officers on Thursday night after they received multiple reports of a damaged vehicle on the highway from other concerned drivers.

A video of the smashed-up white Toyota Corolla with Quebec plates casually driving along the busy highway through Oshawa began making the rounds on social media on Friday morning, showing a vehicle that looks like it shouldn't even be capable of driving — let alone safely.

The vehicle in question appears to have been smashed in with a torn-apart driver's side, a rear tail light barely hanging on, and a roof so compressed from what must have been a serious collision that the rear passenger headrests protrude through the entirely absent rear windshield.

In short, this thing has no business being on any road, and especially not a 400-series highway.

Many users are commenting about the danger the driver put others in by taking this damaged vehicle on the busiest highway in North America.

Other people are joking about the apparent indestructibility of Toyota cars.

Another commenter got a Monty Python reference in.

Motorists can breathe easy knowing that the car was towed following the traffic stop.

This bizarre incident serves as a reminder to motorists that tow trucks exist, and are a heck of a lot safer than illegally driving your damaged car after it has been involved in a serious accident.

Lead photo by

OPP
