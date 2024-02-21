Toronto will soon have 200 km/h trains but not everyone is happy about it

A long-discussed higher-speed rail route serving the Quebec City-Toronto corridor could finally bring 200 km/h trains to the region, but not everyone is pleased with the latest news in Transport Canada's High Frequency Rail (HFR) project.

On Tuesday, Martin Imbleau, CEO of VIA HFR, presented an update on the rapid passenger rail project between Quebec City and Toronto during an address to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

The network is proposed to span almost 1,000 kilometres between Toronto and Quebec City at speeds as fast as 200 km/h, with stops in Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Laval, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough and Toronto.

"This project will be transformative for both Quebec and Canada," said Imbleau, adding, "we will bring cities closer together and connect three capitals and the country's two biggest cities!"

We’re embracing speed, reliability, & frequency alike. Our goal is to provide a service comparable to European standards with a minimum 200km/h speed and no limit. We’ve begun the process of rebranding to better reflect this vision. #CCMM pic.twitter.com/DQQxIfgU1S — HFR - TGF (@TgfHfr) February 20, 2024

HFR hails the project as "the largest transportation infrastructure project in Canada since the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway over 60 years ago."

In addition to the project's immense scope, Imbleau stated that the network will have no speed limit, allowing trains to go "as fast as possible."

"We want to develop something that is fast, reliable, and frequent, comparable to European networks," said Imbleau.

Toronto will soon have 200 km/h trains connecting to Quebec City 🚂 https://t.co/hD98HtXWMv #Canada #Quebec — blogTO (@blogTO) October 13, 2023

However, not everyone is pleased with the announcement. Several people have responded to the news, calling out HFR as a "half measure" that fails to meet European standards despite its boastful claims.

"service comparable to European standards" is more akin to 300km/h, not 200. Please don't just suffice with half-measures. We need real HSR in Canada. pic.twitter.com/OSEsxjIgpp — Not Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈, but Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈 (@The_Terroirist) February 20, 2024

The decision to rebrand the project as HFR has also drawn criticism as just the latest in an endless string of renamings and studies.

Rebranding?

- Ecotrain

- VIA Fast

- Lynx

- Fast Tracks

- Rapid Train

- Sprintor

There have been almost as many branding exercises as studies!

What we need is political commitment to investment in this vital public infrastructure project. — Transport Action Canada (@TransportAction) February 20, 2024

Prominent transit commentator Reece Martin noted that "Canada is on a huge growth trajectory, and Toronto is too. High speed rail makes sense and we shouldn't wait for a 'someday' project in a few decades."

The federal government is expected to select a private-sector partner to co-develop the project by the end of 2024.