City
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

February thunderstorms and hail are baffling Ontario residents

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ontario's false spring is persisting this week with some anomalous February thunderstorms, and residents are finding the warm, wet conditions more foreboding than enjoyable.

Tuesday afternoon brought dark skies, heavy rains, rumbling thunder and even lightning to Toronto and the surrounding area, all amid 12 C temperatures that are concerningly above average for this time of year.

The Windsor Region is due to get hit especially hard by this spring-like storm, with a chance of loonie-sized hail, torrential downpours and heavy winds of up to 90 km/h on Tuesday night. 

Some parts of the province have already gotten a hit of the hail, with moderate storms set to continue all around southern Ontario, including in the GTA, into Wednesday afternoon.

For Toronto, The Weather Network is predicting an ongoing risk of thunderstorms tomorrow, with an 80 per cent chance of 1-3mm of rain, and thermometers again reaching 12 C — the second-highest on record for any February 28 in more than 180 years, and a sharp contrast to the high of 2.6 C on the same day last year and - 2.7 C in 2022.

Environment Canada is calling even warmer temps of 14 C, though things will drop down to a more seasonal chill by nightfall with negative double digits and a chance of flurries.

Until then, the rain is hindering operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport, which has had to delay some flights due to the lightning.

Some citizens are saying that this is the earliest in the year that they can recall experiencing thunderstorms in the city, which is worrying.

Meteorologists are certainly calling the current weather rare, with today's rain reaching as far north in the province as Sudbury, which is usually covered in snow in February.

But this winter has been a highly unusual one in Ontario, with patio weather when there should be parkas, and now apparently puddles where there should be snow banks.

Thunderstorms? In February?
byu/stormhunter27 inontario

As one person on Reddit so eloquently put it today, "we're f***ed," though others gave reassurance that we're simply in the midst of a more mild El Niñ0 winter, and some even embracing the balmier conditions.

With countless all-time warm weather records smashed in recent weeks and only a few bouts of snow and sub-zero temperatures, it seems unlikely that we will get a real winter this season, though Wednesday night's chill and Thursday's forecast of -2 C will serve as reminders that we're not in spring proper just yet.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert/Flickr
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how much it really costs a person to live in Toronto and it's way more than you think

Young people are leaving Ontario in droves and moving to other provinces

February thunderstorms and hail are baffling Ontario residents

Ontario driver busted speeding twice in exact same spot less than 30 minutes apart

Viral altercation at Toronto mall has people questioning who was in the wrong

Tourist rides Toronto transit for the first time and here's what she thought

People are angry about trucks tearing up Toronto parks

Famous Toronto landmark will now be illuminated in glittering lights year-round