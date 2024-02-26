Ontario's latest political flame war is playing out in the form of cat memes

Cat memes have officially entered the realm of Ontario politics, though it appears the most prominent critic of this new form of political discourse relies on this very same meme culture to guide her stock investments.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is in a public flame war with PC MPP Goldie Ghamari, the salvos coming in the form of cat memes on TikTok.

The latest meme shared on the Ontario NDP TikTok account took aim at Ghamari, who has been a vocal critic of Stiles' TikTok direction for the NDP.

"sir, a second cat meme has hit the Ontario NDP's TikTok account" pic.twitter.com/2KUVLroTXR — cade (@Cadeyrnn) February 23, 2024

In the recent TikTok, the NDP poked fun at a comment Ghamari made during a recent question period at Queen's Park, where the MPP shouted down Stiles' claim that the PC government's legacy will be that of hunger and rising food bank use.

"Your legacy is making cat videos on TikTok," shouted Ghamari in response.

The NDP TikTok fires back hard, flashing screenshots of articles about the MPP having her law licence suspended over professional misconduct, and Ghamari's previous claims denying that climate change is man-made.

You can tell this worked because Goldie has tweeted about it twice — On The Left (@Jameshasaface) February 23, 2024

In addition to her outburst during question period, Ghamari seems to have taken issue with the cat memes on social media, slamming them at every possible opportunity.

I guess all the time, effort and money the Ontario NDP wasted on making fever dream TikTok videos of cats wearing banana costumes didn't give them the results they wanted...#OnPoli https://t.co/0a9cApcYDF pic.twitter.com/zNXcDlsf8E — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) February 26, 2024

While Ghamari was quick to call out Stiles' use of TikTok memes, the MPP is no stranger to the meme game.

Members' public disclosure statements from 2022 and 2023 show Ghamari's assets as including stocks in GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond — two investments popularly known as "meme stocks" — despite still claiming unpaid bank and OSAP loans.

16/ Goldie Ghamari - still has her OSAP loans, but her meme stocks from 2022 are gone (GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond). pic.twitter.com/MiuuBzgurY — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) February 26, 2024

For those not in the loop on meme stocks, the phenomenon saw many investors coordinate through social media networks to buy up stocks in companies like Gamestop and Bed Bath & Beyond en masse, working together to drive up share prices in unlikely companies and effectively game the market.

Meme stocks peaked in 2021, though, unlike the NDP's at-best cringey and childish cat memes, this internet phenomenon came with a price as interest waned, the market's reality set in, and many joke investors were left with very real debt.

While these public disclosure documents don't state how much Ghamari invested in these meme stocks, the fact that they were still in her investment portfolio long after the joke peaked and died off may offer some insight into why this MPP is so bent out of shape about memes.