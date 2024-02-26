Fundraiser raises over $35k for father of four killed in brazen daytime shooting in Toronto

The city's Ghanaian-Canadian community is mourning the loss of Adu Boakye, who was indiscriminately shot and killed while standing at a bus stop at Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The father of four, referred to as an "angel on Earth" by loved ones, immigrated to Toronto in November. As the main provider of his family, he was just getting settled into his new role as a factory worker for a logistics company when he was fatally shot in a senseless act of violence.

A GoFundMe campaign, kickstarted by Boakye's close friend, Richardson Adorsu, has already amassed over $35,000 out of its $40,000 goal through nearly 600 donations.

"Adu Boakye came to Canada seeking a better life for himself and family. Adu was shot while standing at the bus stop at Jane and Driftwood while waiting for the bus to go and send money to his wife back home in Ghana," the fundraiser reads.

This afternoon we gathered at Driftwood and Jane to mourn the senseless loss of Adu Boakye a week ago.



Adu recently arrived in Canada for a better life. Unfortunately it was cut too short. Love and sympathy for his wife and 4 children in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/vcWMWPHjBD — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) February 24, 2024

"This devastating situation is a big loss for a family who is so far and cannot be here to see Adu for the last time. We are pleading with the community at large to help raise funds to help the family with travel cost and also for his wife and children to be able to see him one last time for the funeral. We thank you in advance for your thoughtful support."

A week after the brazen shooting, mourners gathered outside Driftwood Community Recreation Centre to hold a vigil and pay their respects to the hard-working father. At the gathering, Toronto police Supt. Andy Singh promised to bring the shooter to justice.

We have been here before. Another life lost to the scourge of gun violence- another grieving family in shock and another traumatized community looking for answers and action instead of condolences & hope expressed at yesterday's vigil for Mr. Adu Boakye. @CZV416 @SafeCity_TO pic.twitter.com/tV0z2N9Ozo — Louis March (@LouisMarchTO) February 25, 2024

"We will leave no stone unturned. We have committed all of our resources not only to bring the offender to justice but to bring safety to this community," Singh said.

Mayor Olivia Chow was also present at the vigil to deliver her condolences to Boakye's loved ones and the community.

"To the killer or killers, you think you can strike fear in the heart of the community? Forget it… We will track you down and lock you away because you cannot get [away with] this senseless violence," Chow said.

In the aftermath of the shootings, resident-led grassroots coalition Jane Finch Action Against Poverty (JFAAP) said the tragic loss of life in the community is "traumatic on many" levels.

We need a long lasting sense of safety through collective care and major structural and systemic improvements in all aspects of our community. The same politicians and levels of government who have failed our communities for decades and instead poured more money and resources ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3HJXeOk0Me — JFAAP (@JFAAP) February 23, 2024

"A young man impacted permanently, and four children won’t see their fathers anymore; a woman lost her partner. We are sad, outraged and devastated about the tragic death of this man who just came to Canada three months ago from Ghana to perhaps build a better future for his children, but was cowardly killed," JFAAP wrote in a statement.

Just a day before, a 16-year-old boy was shot near the same intersection while waiting for a bus to his volleyball game. The teenage boy was shot in the face and transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, the boy remains in hospital in critical but stable condition with potentially life-altering injuries. Investigators say the two victims did not know each other and were "utterly innocent," with the back-to-back shootings having the "hallmarks of gang activity."

Police believe the same suspect or suspects are responsible for both shootings. Last week, investigators released a description of one suspect, who is described as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25 with a thin build.

Homicide #7/2024

Jane St & Driftwood Ave

The victim has been identified as Adu Boakye, 39, of Ghana.

The suspect is described as male, black, 18-25 years old, w/a thin build. He was wearing a black coat, a white hoodie, black pants, black shoes.

More Info https://t.co/RMT3hHqfV0 pic.twitter.com/0PZ9ArNkbL — 31 Division (@TPS31Div) February 21, 2024

A stolen black Acura RDX believed to be involved in the two weekend shootings was recently found abandoned in Hamilton. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.