People have very different ideas about downtown Toronto's boundaries

Downtown Toronto's boundaries may vary depending on what part of the region a person hails from, and these discrepancies are evident in a spirited online debate that emerged on Thursday afternoon.

A post shared on X by Globe and Mail reporter Oliver Moore is currently generating discussion about how people define downtown Toronto. Originating as a newsroom conversation at the Globe, Moore took to X to poll the public on their definition of where downtown begins and ends.

It's an increasingly polarizing question amid a generational growth spurt for Toronto that has seen high-density development spill well beyond the traditional confines of the city centre.

The idea of "downtown" has changed over generations, one notable example being the former Uptown Theatre at Yonge and Bloor, which was named when it was well north of the city's heart a few kilometres to the south. After the core expanded north, many now consider the theatre's former site to be just within the northern limits of the current downtown.

Dozens have responded to Moore's post with their own interpretations of downtown's boundaries, though the only thing people seem to be able to agree on is Lake Ontario as the southern extremity of the city centre.

It's a debate some have been having for years.

Some of the responses were more definitive than others, like that of former Toronto Chief Planner Gregg Lintern.

Google Maps appears to align with many commenters' interpretations of the boundaries, set as the Don River in the east, Bathurst in the west, the lake to the south and Bloor Street to the north.

Other answers are a bit less black and white. In one response, journalist John Lorinc mused, "Downtown, like middle class, is a highly malleable concept."

Another echoed this sentiment, explaining how for residents of inner suburbs and outer 905 residents will often refer to broader areas of the city as "downtown" relative to their locations.

Speaking from personal experience, I can think of at least two instances where visitors from the 905 referred to my midtown neighbourhood as "downtown."

One commenter explained how this relativity scales up as distance increases from the city centre, noting how "If I speak to someone in France, Milton is in Toronto."

It depends on who you talk to. If I talk to my neighbours, Coxwell/Danforth is not downtown. If I speak to someone in 905, Coxwell is downtown.



And to that last point, I say, we've gotta draw the line somewhere.