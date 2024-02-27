Viral altercation at Toronto mall has people questioning who was in the wrong

One heated altercation that recently took place inside a Toronto mall is making rounds on social media, with most of the online commentary attempting to pin down exactly who was in the wrong.

The clip, recorded inside Dufferin Mall, picks up in the middle of the incident and shows two shoppers arguing inside what appears to be Foot Locker.

Surprisingly, the altercation inside the store doesn't actually end up being the main plot of the video, but rather the person recording, who had some rather harsh words for the mall security and virtually anyone attempting to stop him from filming.

As multiple security guards attempt to guide the cameraman from the store entrance, he responds, "I can record, I can record. Don't tell me not to record."

After an employee approaches the man to notify him that the two shoppers were "fighting inside," he snaps back, "I'm recording for the police. I can record you."

Tensions reach a boiling point when a female security guard approaches the man and other shoppers gathered at the store. "You don't touch me. What do you mean move along? You shut up. You don't tell me to shut up," he yells.

As the two women are finally escorted out of the store, the man continues to rant, yelling, "Telling me to not to record You think I don't know the law? I know the law! What the f*ck is that b*tch thinking? It's a free country, we can record!"

The roughly two-minute clip doesn't stop there, as the cameraman snaps back at another shopper who asks him to stop recording.

"Don't touch me. It's a public place. Don't f*cking touch me. You don't f*cking touch my phone. It's a public place! I can do whatever the f*ck I want," the man responds.

As expected, responses under the video were a mixed bag, with some defending the man's right to film inside the mall, while others argued that the shopping centre is technically a private property.

According to Dufferin Mall's Code of Conduct, the mall is a "privately owned property which is open to the public for business purposes."

The code goes on to state that the mall "reserves the right to administer and enforce all rules and regulations of the Code of Conduct in accordance with provisions of the Trespass to Property Act of Ontario," adding that the "use of photo and/or video devices is prohibited without prior approval from Dufferin Mall management."