All the ways Canadians could get extra money from the government this year

Canadians can expect to get some extra money from the government in 2024.

This year hasn't been easy when it comes to money with sky-high grocery prices, unaffordable housing, and the overall soaring cost of living in Canada.

So much so that some people have been forced to scratch names off of their holiday gift lists this season.

For those dreading the bills the new year will inevitably bring, you could get some relief with the help of the federal government's benefits, credits, and rebates.

Here is how and when you'll receive more money from the feds in 2024.

GST credit

When you'll receive the money:

January 5, 2024

April 5, 2024

July 5, 2024

October 4, 2024

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 if you are single

$650 if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 for each child under the age of 19

You don't need to apply for this credit because you're automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST Credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

When you'll receive the money:

January 19, 2024

February 20, 2024

March 20, 2024

April 19, 2024

May 17, 2024

June 20, 2024

July 19, 2024

August 20, 2024

September 20, 2024

October 18, 2024

November 20, 2024

December 13, 2024

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Read this to learn if you're eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

Canada Workers Benefit (CWB)

When you'll receive the money:

January 12, 2024

July 12, 2024

October 11, 2024

The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.

You're eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:

Over 19 years old on December 31, or live with a spouse or common-law partner or your child

Are a resident of Canada throughout the year

Are working but earning less than the net income level set for your province or territory of residence.

Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461.

You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.

Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP)

When you'll receive the money:

January 15, 2024

April 15, 2024

July 15, 2024

October 15, 2024

The CAIP is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

It's available to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

It consists of a basic amount and a supplement for residents of small and rural communities and is paid quarterly.

For province-specific benefits — including the Ontario Trillium Benefit and Alberta Child and Family Benefit — click here.