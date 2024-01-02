Toronto has been struggling to keep skating rinks frozen amid record heat

The lack of snow in and around Toronto thus far this season has been a serious downer for those who were hoping to experience a festive winter wonderland over the holidays, and unusually warm temperatures continue to interfere with plans as people kick off the New Year.

Those who planned to celebrate the dawn of 2024 by skating on the city's most popular ice rink at Nathan Phillips Square were sorely disappointed over the weekend, as the weather has made it difficult for the City to keep its many outdoor rinks frozen.

Pictures shared on socials on Dec. 31 show the ice — which the City encouraged people to enjoy on New Year's Eve in lieu of fireworks at the central square — looking much more like a swimming pool, dashing any hopes of strapping on a pair of skates for the occasion.

Skiiers and boarders in Ontario have also been making do with less-than-ideal conditions, with hills only able to open a very limited number of runs to start the season.

As of Jan. 2, Blue Mountain only has 6 of its 43 trails and 5 of its 11 chair lifts listed as open, with teams struggling to make their own snow but holding out hope that Mother Nature will turn things around and offer something more typical for this time of year.

Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre at Bathurst and Sheppard, the closest hill for downtown riders, has yet to open for the winter as it planned to on New Year's Day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, City staff have been successful in re-freezing the skating surface at Nathan Phillips thanks to a chilly spell in the last two days, but they say that the balmier climate has made our usual winter activities especially tricky this year.

"Due to unseasonably warm weather, some of our outdoor ice rinks, including Nathan Phillips Square, have experienced challenges in maintaining optimal ice conditions. Rainy or consistent mild weather may affect ice quality," a spokesperson tells blogTO, adding that anyone planning to skate should check rink statuses online before heading out.

"As we move forward in the season, our commitment is to provide safe and enjoyable skating experiences."

I'm clearly in the minority, but I'll miss seeing snow on Christmas Day. Few things lift my spirits like the sight of falling snow during the holidays. White Christmases bring back fond memories of my childhood. — jballem🇨🇦 (@jballem) December 23, 2023

For those who have been awaiting a proper T.O. winter, thermometers are due to stay at or below zero for the rest of this week, but meteorologists aren't predicting any extreme cold in January at all.

While some welcome the less frigid atmosphere, others fear what our very late start to fall and now strangely hot winter might mean for the planet, with so many long-standing weather records broken in recent weeks.