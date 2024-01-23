Toronto beach made as a joke could now become permanent by name

A Toronto beach that residents had a field day creating is now potentially going to become permanent, if only by name.

Bloordale Beach was the epithet locals hilariously gave to a sandy lot at Bloor and Dufferin, which was decorated with beach furniture and handmade signs marking the city's only beach without a body of water while it lay vacant for months.

It even got its own Instagram account, which showcased all of the hilarious displays that fans set up, from placards designating the property as a UNESCO World Heritage Site to warnings about nude sunbathers, water quality and "danger due to beach."

While the attraction was short-lived and closed down in 2021 to make way for a new TDSB high school, people — namely its founder, artist Shari Kasman — are finding new ways to keep it alive.

First, a petition was launched to have the forthcoming school named Bloordale Beach Collegiate Institute in the landmark's honour. And now, just this week, another appeal has emerged to formally assign a new green space coming to the site the same moniker.

"Bloordale Beach opened in May 2020 and quickly became a bright spot during the most difficult days of the pandemic. It was not just a place for relaxation and enjoyment, but it embodied fun, whimsy, and community spirit in Toronto's Bloordale neighbourhood," the change.org page launched by Kasman on January 21 reads.

"With a new park popping up by the beach on Croatia St., it would be most suitable to name the new park Bloordale Beach Park."

In just two days, the petition has gathered some 220 signatures, which is a testament to its claims that the makeshift beach was "well-loved and highly important to the community," serving as "reclaimed space, a guerilla art project, a large-scale installation, a community space, and a beautiful oasis in our hearts and our minds."

Kasman plan on actually submitting an application to the City to have the new green space at 70 Croatia St. named as such so that Bloordale Beach — or at least, its ethos — can stick around forever.