Here are the top 15 trending jobs in Canada and how much you could make

The start of a new year is often a transformative time for many people, and for some, can even bring changes as sweeping as a new career path.

For those looking for something new, global HR consulting firm Randstad has rounded up the most in-demand jobs in Canada right now, many of which have stellar salaries — a huge factor when seeking a new position, especially in a city as ridiculously expensive to live in as Toronto.

"Job seekers have an undeniable advantage thanks to a promising market in many industries," the firm writes in its new report.

"Today's market offers an impressive diversity of interesting opportunities, among which any job seeker can find something they like. It's a good time to reflect on your aspirations and look for a role that matches your career goals, no matter how many diplomas you have."

Per Randstand's research across industries, here are on the top trending jobs nationwide for 2024, in order:

Administrative assistant

Despite being an entry-level position helping with the daily operations of a company, this role can earn you $37,000 all the way up to $99,000, according to Randstand. It is also great for liaising with various departments in an organization, as you will serve as a "crucial point of contact between managers and stakeholders."

Sales associate

Even amid the e-commerce boom, sales associates are still needed on the ground level of every retailer. Being the face of the brand, knowing it in and out and fostering customer relationships could make you $46,000-$84,000, by Randstand's estimates.

Planner

Experts at problem-solving and optimizing efficiency, planners are one of those positions needed across all different types of industries, so you can pick what you're most interested in if you have the skills. The salary for this role is $46,000-$84,000.

HR business partner

What better way to guarantee yourself a positive working environment than to be a part of developing it in an HR role, which could earn you a generous $75,000-$156,000 salary in Canada and is especially needed as employers navigate the changes to people's ideas of work post-pandemic.

Logistics coordinator

If you're a stickler for keeping things organized and on schedule, logistics may be for you — be a crucial part of the ever-changing supply chain of any industry of your choosing and earn $62,000-$122,000.

Customer service consultant

Customer service reps are paramount to maintaining a client base, and thus very valuable to any brand. If you love helping people and resolving issues, you could earn $43,000 to $74,000 a year in this role.

Marketing manager

Marketing is another area that almost every company needs experts in — conceiving, creating, and executing large-scale marketing strategies and measuring their performance for your favourite brand could land you with $62,000-$122,000 per year.

Mechanical engineer

This is one of the roles on this list that requires a certain level of specific education and experience, but which pays off accordingly. If you have the appropriate mix of both in an area, you could earn a salary of upwards of $131,000.

Finance analyst

Breaking down the financial performance of a given company — and where it could save money — is one of the most sought-after jobs in the country, earning an estimated $142,000.

Pharmaceutical assistant

If you're interested in the pharmaceutical biz but didn't want to complete the many years of schooling required to be a pharmacist, you can always get a job as a pharmaceutical assistant, one of the top roles in Canada for this year. Expect to earn $40,000-$60,000 per year.

Accounting technician

Another numbers role, this job requires the creation and vetting of financial reports and statements, among other things, and has a take-home pay of anywhere from $39,000 to $114,000. And, you don't have to go through the professional designation that a chartered or other type of accountant would.

Software developer

It seems like every major company has its own app these days, which they need software engineers and developers to make happen. Design, code, and test technical solutions in this role that makes $68,000-$137,000 a year.

Electrician

Millennials learned the hard way that the trades, which many eschewed for higher education, are a great source of income. Install and repair electrical systems, ensuring adherence to code, in new and renovated buildings of all types. The salary range for this in-demand job is around $55,000-$77,000.

DevOps engineer

Another much-needed tech industry job, DevOps engineers optimize software development for a brand, and are heavily involved in coding, maintenance and updates. Randstad predicts one could make $66,000-$131,000 in this job in Canada in 2024.

Welder

Last but not least, another trades role that is valued for the specific skillset that it requires. Work with your hands alongside engineering teams to make buildings and more come to fruition, all while making $40,000-$70,000 a year.