Rogers family members retire from company board after 'family differences' settled

Two sisters from the Rogers family have retired from their roles on the company's board of directors.

In a statement on Wednesday, the communications giant shared that Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers retired "as part of a private settlement" between family members.

Chairperson Edward Rogers thanked them for their contributions to the company over several decades.

In the fall of 2021, the sisters voted to remove Edward from his chairperson position. He was removed and reinstated within a month reinstated as chairman after winning a court battle in BC.

In a joint statement, the sisters said that with their family differences now settled, they believe this is the appropriate time to retire from the board.

"We remain proud and committed shareholders of the company and look forward to supporting its success in the future," they said. "In the words of our late father, the best is yet to come."

Melinda had been on the company's board since 2002 and became deputy chair in 2018.

Before that, she spent a decade and a half in different roles at the family's company, when she served as senior vice president of strategy and development and founder of Rogers Venture Partners, being a "relentless voice for innovation for the company" throughout her time there.

On the other hand, Martha joined the board six years after Melinda in 2008 and became chair of the ESG committee in 2021.

"She has been a strong advocate for social responsibility within the company and a champion on climate change issues," the statement concluded.