Ontario cops called out for 'victim-blaming' pedestrians hit by cars

One Ontario police force was recently slammed with a wave of heated responses after issuing a reminder on social media regarding road safety rules for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The backlash first began on Wednesday morning, when the Hamilton Police Service posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) reminding residents to obey traffic rules and stay alert while driving.

Good morning, Hamilton!



As you embark on your early morning commute, your safety is our top priority. 🚗 Be sure to buckle up, obey traffic rules, and stay alert. If you're walking or cycling, wear visible clothing and use designated paths. 🚶‍♂️🚴‍♀️ Let's work together to ensure a… pic.twitter.com/Uyik03RRRh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 3, 2024

However, the message managed to ruffle the feathers of dozens of residents, who quickly suggested that the police service was "victim-blaming" pedestrians struck by vehicles, instead of placing the onus on distracted or irresponsible drivers.

"Victim blame much @HamiltonPolice? If you're a driver and don't feel the need to prioritize the safety of vulnerable road users, do us all a favour and hand over your keys. Take public transit or walk," one person wrote in response to the reminder.

It’s not a pedestrian’s responsibility to avoid being hit by wearing bright colours. It’s the driver’s responsibility to drive slowly and safely.



"Fun fact: Walking is not a dangerous activity. It is drivers who make it so. The responsibility for safety lies with the source of the danger: the driver. Hope this helps," another comment reads.

Many residents seemed to take issue with the police force for specifically reminding residents to wear bright, visible clothing, and suggested that it's impractical to uphold this expectation when most folks are probably just trying to make their way to work or walk their dogs.

"What do I do when, as a pedestrian, I almost get hit when I'm wearing extremely visible clothing AND following the rules? Can we also talk about how difficult it is to feel safe when so many vehicles have tinted windows? How can I make eye contact to know that the driver sees me?" another resident asked.

"I will wear what I like thank you and I will wear it on the sidewalk. Everyone travelling at a safe speed can see me just fine," one person wrote.

Despite the flurry of backlash, the Hamilton Police Service has yet to respond to any of the comments raising concerns about the tone of the message.