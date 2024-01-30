Many Canadians say an unexpected $1,000 expense would financially ruin them

Many Canadians are struggling, and they had a lot to say when asked if they could handle an unexpected expense of $1,000.

According to a 2023 survey by Statistics Canada, in the fall of 2022, 26 per cent of Canadians reported that they wouldn't have the means to pay an unforeseen cost of $500.

"Further, while the vast majority of Canadians were concerned with rising gasoline and food prices, almost half (44 per cent) said they were very concerned with their household's ability to afford housing or rent," states the report.

Curious about how people ended up in a situation where "a 1,000-dollar expense can sink you," one Reddit user asked, "How many of you could eat a 1,000-dollar unexpected expense?"

Some more financially secure commenters said a $1,000 expense wouldn't faze them.

"I am a retired boomer. I could handle it easily. I was a librarian and have a pension," one person wrote. "That said, I am really worried about the young being able to have what I had."

"Easily. But I'm paranoid and keep massive emergency savings," stated another.

But not everyone is in a situation where they can save for a rainy day. For some, an unforeseen cost of $1,000 could mean choosing between paying their bills or their rent.

"I can't. I mean… I could, but I wouldn't be able to pay my February rent," wrote one commenter.

Another Redditor stated that they'd just been hit with an unexpected expense.

"I currently have a $1,000 expense that I can't pay," they said. "My laptop died, and I work mostly remotely, so it's essential for my job. I have to buy a new one, and I have no idea where I'm going to get the money from."

For others, it would mean cutting back and having an even smaller budget for essentials and starting a chain reaction that would affect their credit score.

"I could 'eat it,' but it would mean that the bills would be pushed a month or two, which would drop my credit into nothing, and we'd be on a super tight budget for groceries," wrote one person. "No hobby expenses, no household purchases, zero take out, no taxis on super stormy or rushed days (I don't have a car), no coffee, pretty much no going outside the house for the next one or two months."

One student said they'd have to rely on help from a relative.

"I definitely couldn't. I am a university student, so I might be able to get help for an unexpected expense from a family member, but it's not super likely," they said.

But even those who do have savings said that it would be a struggle.

"I can, but it would wipe out half of my emergency savings," one person explained. "And it would be hard because I am unfortunately expecting a huge decrease in income in my household in the next month that could last up to one year, so emergency savings are important right now."

For another Redditor, an unexpected $1,000 expense would simply be devastating.

"If I have an unexpected $1,000 expense, it's not getting paid," they wrote. "Unless I choose to be homeless and pay zero of my bills for the month, and also eat even less. I'm disabled and currently unable to work. That's most of my cheque. I lost my savings when I had to quit my job, $1,000 would destroy me."