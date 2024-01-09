Here are all the changes to Canadian employment and labour laws in 2024

City
canada employment laws 2024



If you're a working Canadian, you should stay in the know about the country's employment and labour rights and laws; several changes to these laws are coming this year.

Whether you're a gig worker, remote worker, or federal employee in some sectors, some of these amendments could affect your take-home pay, work hours, and more.

Here's what you need to know.

Remote workers

As of January 1, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) implemented a new administrative policy to determine a remote employee's province or territory of employment (POE) for payroll reasons. This will allow the CRA to determine the correct province to file an employee's income taxes, pension, and EI.

The federal government notes that an establishment of the employer is "any place or premises in Canada that is owned, leased, or rented by this employer where employees report to work or from which employees are paid."

Work hour exemptions

The federal government passed an amending regulation to the labour code that exempts some workers from the specified hours of work requirements.

Banking, telecommunications, broadcasting, rail, and airline workers are impacted. Full changes can be found here.

The amendments took effect on January 4, 2024, for workers in the banking, telecommunications, broadcasting, and rail sectors, while changes for workers in the airline industry will be implemented later on June 4, 2024.

Gig economy regulation

Federal rules came into effect on January 1, requiring digital platform operators to collect information on revenue earned from sellers offering transport, accommodation, and personal services and report the information to tax authorities.

Notice of Termination

A recent amendment to the Canada Labour Code applies to federally regulated employees as of February 1 and implements an extended or graduated notice of termination of employment for these employees.

Termination notices will now range between two and eight weeks, with the period of notice determined based on the period of continuous employment. Full details of these changes can be found here.

Jeremy Gilbert
