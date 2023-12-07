Toronto's messy weekend weather might get much worse than initial forecasts

The Toronto area has already been warned that a winter storm is on the way this weekend, but it appears that conditions may get much worse than initially predicted.

After forecasting a "high-impact" squall with blustery winds and 2-5 cm of snow for the region earlier this week, meteorologists are now calling for a "triple whammy" of multiple low-pressure systems that will be even messier.

In an update on Thursday morning, The Weather Network (TWN) says that the trio will bring "messy, wintry weather" across Ontario in the coming days, with projections now a bit more sure than they were earlier in the week.

As the agency notes, the three systems will arrive separately rather than as one big storm, but could wallop areas in tandem.

It will start with an Alberta clipper bringing heavy, wet snow to the northwestern part of the province tomorrow and Saturday, followed by another low system that will come north from the U.S. and hit cities around the Great Lakes.

While it will be snowing north of that storm's track over Saturday and Sunday, those under it will be drenched with rain amid strangely mild temperatures that are 5 to 12 C above average for this time of year.

Some places could even see double digit temps on Saturday, which TWN says is certainly "an odd sight for December."

Then, after the flip to some balmier (and wetter) weather, we will get the flop back to the reality of the season, which is when the south of the province will want to be on guard.

The experts are anticipating potentially "the biggest impacts" of the weekend over Sunday and Monday, though Mother Nature could also decide to switch things up on us again and push the third low system right past us.

But, if she doesn't, "a rush of cold air will pass over the Great Lakes, firing up lake-effect snow in southern Ontario once again, along the eastern shore of Lake Huron. Expect snowy travel late Sunday into Monday," TWN's meteorologists write.

"This third system is likely to track northeast over the U.S., strengthening while doing so. It will have a lot of Gulf moisture associated with it, so heavy rain and snow is forecast."

"The question is: Will Ontario be impacted by this system's messy snowfall? The answer will ultimately depend on the storm's track, which is quite subject to change at this time."