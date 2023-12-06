Winter storm will bring 'high-impact' mix of weather to Toronto this weekend

A wild week of weather is ahead, as Toronto and the surrounding region brace for multiple weather events that will create hazardous conditions on roads.

The first blast will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The Weather Network anticipates that 2-5 cm of snow will dust the region overnight Wednesday, with up to 3 cm expected for Toronto.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of snow beginning overnight Wednesday in Toronto, transitioning into Thursday morning snow and the risk of freezing drizzle

That system will just be the prelude to what meteorologists describe as a 'high-impact' windy December storm expected to pummel much of the province on Sunday and Monday.

According to The Weather Network, a Texas low system will drive moisture from the Gulf of Mexico north into Canada, resulting in the potential for heavy precipitation.

Forecasts are currently uncertain whether this blast of moisture will take the form of rain or snow in Toronto, which will depend largely on the storm's track in the coming days.

Some areas of the province, specifically parts of central and northern Ontario, will receive heavy snowfall during this weekend's storm, while mild temperatures and rainfall are expected for southern Ontario.

Environment Canada predicts a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C in Toronto for Sunday, and a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries on Monday.

Mild temps sound nice, right? Well, too bad, because this is December in Ontario, and warm air won't be sticking around long.

The system's exit is expected to pull in wraparound and lake-effect snow that will snap the region back to reality by the start of the work week.

Commuters might want to set those alarms a bit earlier than usual on Monday morning, as snow and strong winds are forecast to hit hard — with gusts as strong as 60 km/h that could combine with snowfall to make for some interesting travel conditions.

A similar roller coaster pattern is expected in the days to follow, as the region bounces between cold weather and flurries mid-week back to another bout of milder temperatures next week.

The question many in Toronto are asking, however, is if the city can expect snowfall for the holidays.

It's still pretty early in the month to make that call, however, The Weather Network notes that current patterns suggest mild temperatures in the days approaching Christmas.