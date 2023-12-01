City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
brampton assault

Shocking video shows man punch woman repeatedly at Brampton mall

Peel Regional Police recently released a distressing video showing a man punching a woman repeatedly inside a store at a Brampton mall, and are now appealing to the public for help in locating the suspect. 

The incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 23 at approximately 8:30 p.m., and was captured on video surveillance. 

According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Brampton was at a shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive in Brampton when she was approached by an unknown suspect who accused her of filming him. 

The victim reportedly attempted to walk away from the suspect, when he reached over, slapped her phone out of her hand, and proceeded to punch her multiple times. 

In the video, several bystanders are seen looking on as the suspect repeatedly assaults the woman. Peel Regional Police say the victim suffered minor injuries. 

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5'7'', wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes. 

Investigators are now appealing to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Peel Regional Police
