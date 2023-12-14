Here's what to know and how to apply for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan

Earlier this week, the federal government launched the new Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) to ease financial barriers for Canadians accessing oral healthcare.

The feds say the CDCP will assist up to 9 million uninsured Canadians in getting the dental care they need.

The phased application for the CDCP starts for eligible ages this month, and if you're looking for more information on how to apply, here's what you need to know.

Who qualifies for the Canadian Dental Care Plan?

You must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance, which means you don't have access through your employer or a family member's employer benefits or dental insurance through your pension (a previous employer) or a family member's pension benefits.

You also cannot have dental insurance that you've purchased by yourself or from a family member via a group plan from an insurance or benefits company.

You must also have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 and have filed your tax return the previous year.

Adjusted family net income takes into account your family net income minus any universal child care benefit (UCCB) and registered disability savings plan (RDSP) income received, plus any UCCB and RDSP repaid.

You must meet all of these eligibility criteria to qualify for the CDCP.

If you're a Canadian resident who accesses dental coverage through a social program offered by your province/ territory or the federal government, you can still qualify for the CDCP if you meet all the eligibility criteria. If this applies to you, the coverage will be coordinated to avoid any duplication or gaps in oral healthcare.

When can you apply?

Rollout for the CDCP is a phased approach. The first eligible group of Canadians will be seniors aged 87 and above, who can apply starting December 2023.

The phased rollout continues as follows:

Seniors aged 77 to 86 – Starting January 2024

Seniors aged 72 to 76 – Starting February 2024

Seniors aged 70 to 71 – Starting March 2024

Seniors aged 65 to 69 – Starting May 2024

Adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate – Starting June 2024

Children under the age of 18 – Starting June 2024

All remaining eligible Canadian residents – Starting 2025

During this week's CDCP announcement, Citizen's Services Minister Terry Beech stated that seniors 87 years old and up will have their letters sent out this week. Those 77 and older will have their letters sent in January, 72 and up will have letters sent in February, and letters for those 70 and older will be sent in March.

The letters include a personalized application code and instructions on how to apply.

If you get a letter, you need to follow the instructions on how to apply by phone. You will need your SIN number and a unique code included in the letter.

Service Canada will then contact you with confirmation to let you know if your application is successful and if you qualify for the CDCP.

If you qualify, wait to receive your welcome package from Sun Life — the contracted service provider managing the CDCP — before you schedule any dental appointments. The package provides further explanations regarding when and how you can start getting your care paid for.

In May 2024, the application process will be available online, and more information on that process will come at a later date.

When does my coverage kick in?

Due to the phased approach, there will be different coverage start times for the various eligible groups.

The federal government notes that enrolled seniors will be able to start seeing an oral healthcare provider as soon as May 2024.

The coverage starts on the date provided in the Sun Life welcome package, and your appointments must be scheduled as of that date and not earlier. You will not receive reimbursements for oral care that you received before Sun Life's start date.

What does the CDCP cover?

The CDCP says it will help cover various oral healthcare services, which include:

Preventive services, including scaling (cleaning), polishing, sealants, and fluoride

Diagnostic services, including examinations and X-rays

Restorative services, including fillings

Endodontic services, including root canal treatments

Prosthodontic services, including complete and partial removable dentures

Periodontal services, including deep scaling

Oral surgery services, including extractions

Some of these services will only become available in fall 2024, and the federal government will provide further updates on this page.

Remember that your oral healthcare provider must also be enrolled in CDCP to ensure you won't be charged any unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

How much does the CDCP cover?

The CDCP only pays for the dental and oral healthcare services covered within the plan at the established fees.

Those enrolled in the program also do not need to pay the full cost of their procedure out of pocket. The dentist's office or oral healthcare provider you visit that is enrolled in the CDCP will submit your claim to Sun Life directly.

The CDCP reimburses a certain percentage of any eligible expenses. The federal government notes that some individuals covered by the CDCP may also have a co-payment.

The co-payment is based on your adjusted family net income. It is the percentage of the CDCP fees that the CDCP doesn't cover that people under the coverage plan will have to pay directly to their oral health provider.