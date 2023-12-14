City
haven on the queensway

Toronto charity in crisis mode due to unprecedented demand and lack of funding

Haven on the Queensway, a charity based in Etobicoke, is fundraising to help those in need with a December neighbourhood pub crawl.

The non-profit has been around since 2009 and provides help through five different programs. Haven assists pregnant women and those with newborns as well as seniors. It also runs a food bank, 'Haven's Closet', which gives seasonal clothing to those who need it, and a mobile outreach program for those experiencing homelessness.

Aretha Khaloo, the charity's director of operations, told blogTO that it has seen a 300 per cent increase in demands for winter clothing this season. On top of that, it's also lost some funding.

In August, the charity had around 11 new people coming in for clothing. On Oct. 25, when Khaloo stopped counting, they had 130 new people. For the food bank, they're getting over 1,000 people coming in every week.

"This is not only people living under the poverty line, we're now serving individuals that have dual-income families that are working (and) middle class individuals that are just unable to make ends meet," she says.

Khaloo explained they've had to "triage" their supplies for those that are in crisis.

All this has led to the Etobicoke community rallying around Haven — in the form of a Dec. 16 Lakeshore pub crawl where all funds and donations will go straight to the charity. It starts at the Long Branch Royal Canadian Legion at 2 p.m.

haven on the queensway

A poster for the up coming pub crawl. Photo via Facebook/Tiffany Lee.

Nikolai Pinnegine told us he's been using Haven's services for about six or seven years, after a number of surgeries prevented him from working. He says it's the best food bank he's been to.

When he heard about Haven's financial troubles, he naturally became worried. If the charity closes, he says, it'll be difficult times ahead for him.

haven on the queensway

Nikolai Pinnegine is a frequent user of the food bank. Photo by Nikolai Pinnegine.

Haven is more than a food bank for Pinnegine, it's a community.

"It's amazing because they think not just about the food but something else, something more than just the food," he says. "Sometimes (people) just need attention."

Haven also has its own fundraisers planned in the new year. That includes food and toy drives as well as its 'Adopt a Family' program. That's where people can donate to fund a family's Christmas dinner.

On Feb. 24, usually one of the coldest nights of the year, Haven holds a walking event in a large parking lot — either two, five or 10 km. Right now, Haven's raised about $12,800 for the event.

Lead photo by

Haven on the Queensway
