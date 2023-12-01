City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
michael ford

Doug Ford's nephew in charge of what gets demolished at Ontario Science Centre

Doug Ford's nephew Michael may be known best for flubbing his speeches and being nothing but a nepo appointment, but the young MPP has some important duties coming up in his role as Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism that people are worried he won't be able to properly handle.

The province has been abuzz about over the government's newly-released business case for relocating the Science Centre from its long-time home in Flemingdon Park to Ontario Place, which the premier says will save taxpayers $257 million over the next 50 years.

But people have been finding some interesting tidbits among the finer print of the report, like the fact that Michael Ford will somehow apparently be charged with deciding what at the current site will be torn down despite it having nothing to do with his title.

As shared on X Thursday, the document does state that if the province chooses to modify or demolish the current Centre, it "will require Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism (MCM) Minister's consent."

It also goes on to say that razing the entire property would cost about $25 million.

Since the older Ford revealed his seemingly out-of-left-field plans to move the institution in the spring, more than 32,000 citizens have signed a petition demanding it remain at its current home, while another 18,400 or so are asking that it be designated as a heritage building.

"The Ontario Science Centre, which opened its doors in 1969, holds a special place in the hearts of many Ontarians. As one of the world's first interactive science museums, it has been instrumental in promoting science education and literacy across the Greater Toronto Area for decades," the latter plea reads.

"Its unique features, such as Canada's only Challenger Learning Centre (built in partnership with NASA), an indoor rainforest, and Toronto's only remaining public planetarium are irreplaceable treasures that we cannot afford to lose."

A stunning example of Brutalist architecture designed by Toronto's own Raymond Moriyama, the more than 550,000-square-foot landmark was seeing some 900,000 visitors in its last few years before the pandemic, and 255,347 in 2021-2022.

It will likely be replaced by housing if lost, though a second option suggested in the business case would retain some of its more unique architectural elements for other uses and demolish a smaller portion of the site.

Lead photo by

@MichaelFordTO
