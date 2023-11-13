City
Terrifying videos show the aftermath of Toronto house explosion

One person is believed to have been killed, and a Toronto firefighter sustained minor injuries after an explosion rocked a house in a residential neighbourhood in Scarborough

The blast ripped through a residence on Kitchener Road in the Kingston and Galloway neighbourhood at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Photos and videos captured in the aftermath of the explosion show the house in question completely totalled, its remains ablaze as a crowd of onlookers gathered.

The blast shook adjacent homes and was heard by many across a wide swath of Scarborough.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told media that fire crews responding to the scene "reported a high level of damage consistent with what we generally see as a result of an explosion."

Pegg told reporters at the scene of the blast that firefighters "have reports that there was one occupant in the structure at the time of the incident" and have not yet been able to locate that person.

"From an operational standpoint, we are proceeding with the understanding that there may be one person remaining in the structure," said Pegg.

In addition to the yet-to-be-recovered occupant, Pegg told assembled reporters that one firefighter sustained minor injuries battling the ensuing blaze and was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The fire has since been contained, and crews continue to search the remains of the home as of Monday morning.

Toronto Fire has not shared any explanation as to the cause of the explosion. However, Pegg advised anyone to call 9-1-1 if they smell gas, and Enbridge has reportedly shut off all gas supply to the neighbourhood — suggesting a possible cause.

