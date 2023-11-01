Vandals are going around leaving skinned goat heads at people's houses in Vaughan

A pair of criminals in Vaughan, Ontario seem to have taken spooky season a little too far with a recent vandalism spree that included, among other things, leaving skinned goat heads on citizens' property and even hurling one through someone's front window.

York Regional Police today issued a call for help tracking down two suspects wanted for the "disturbing" acts, and also for smashing car windows and defacing walkways, driveways, garages and vehicles.

Two homes in the Toronto suburb were targeted in one incident on October 25 and two on October 27, though police believe that the second home may have been mistakenly attacked.

All three times, the perpetrators approached the homes in the middle of the night, and began spraypainting swear words and symbols on the premises and the vehicles parked there.

YRP is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in leaving disturbing graffiti and vandalizing several vehicles and homes in Vaughan.



More info can be found here, including a video of the incidents: https://t.co/dJrQjYag1fhttps://t.co/Q8kETYtX1Y — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 1, 2023

The residents of the home that was hit twice, located near Major Mackenzie Drive and Jane Street, are the ones who discovered the skinned goat head tossed through their window.

They also found another outside on the sidewalk next to their destroyed vehicles, one of which had its passenger-side windows and both windshields shattered with a hammer.

Those living at the second address near Major Mack and Weston Road found two bloodied heads greeting them on their front porch, as well as a threat spray-painted on their walkway.

The force has released security cam footage of the acts in the hopes that witnesses or anyone with any further information will come forward, though the suspects appear fully covered with hats and cloth masks.