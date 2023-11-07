City
yonge street

Stretch of Toronto street attracted 2.5 million pedestrians in just two weeks

Despite heavy construction presence in the area, Yonge Street in downtown Toronto continues to be one of the busiest places in North America, with an estimated 50 million people passing through the Yonge-Dundas intersection annually. 

According to recent figures by the Downtown Yonge BIA, more than 2.5 million pedestrians were counted on Yonge Street downtown between Oct. 9 and Oct. 22 — about five per cent more than the same period last year. 

More specifically, the BIA counted 2,521,674 pedestrians on Yonge between College/Carlton and Queen over the two-week period — a jump of more than 40 per cent over 2021 when the city was emerging from lockdowns. 

The increase in pedestrian traffic on Yonge in mid-October was mostly concentrated around the Shuter and Queen intersection, despite the extensive Ontario Line subway construction in the area. 

The future station is set to provide a significant transfer point with Line 1 at Queen Station, and is expected to see approximately 17,000 people pass through during rush hour. 

Starting May 1, 2023, all vehicle traffic was diverted off Queen Street between Victoria and Bay streets for the construction of the station, which is expected to take an estimated four and a half years. 

Metrolinx said closing this section of the street to vehicle traffic will expedite construction for the project by roughly one year compared to multiple partial closures. 

Despite the lengthy closures in place, it looks like construction has done little to slow down the endless stream of pedestrians and tourists who constantly pass through the bustling street.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
