Man called out for trying to nap in front of Toronto university class

Just days after a group of TikTok pranksters were ridiculed for their "cringey" attempt at going viral during a lecture at York University, another similar stunt is picking up heated criticism online.

A TikTok documenting this most recent practical joke has already garnered over 300,000 views, with most of the criticism aimed at the young prankster attempting to take a nap at the front of the class.

"I've asked you to leave multiple times. If you are not listening to me, that means you are disrupting my class again. You can leave now, or I can call security," the professor warns the prankster.

While other students raised their voices and instructed the young man to leave, the prankster simply turned away and rested his head on a pillow on the floor.

"Focus on how patient and calm the professor was with this person in the video...It is such a disgrace that she had to deal with this level of disrespect," one person wrote in response to the video.

"I'm a York graduate and I can't believe these are the students of the future...just stay at home and stop distracting those who actually want to learn," another person said.

"It's not even funny I'd be so upset having my money wasted like this," one student pointed out.

Earlier this month, a separate video uploaded by YouTube channel "Dot's Finest" showed one man dressed up in a balaclava, sunglasses, and a baseball cap, entering a lecture hall at York University and intentionally disrupting the class.

Despite calls from the professor to leave the room, the prankster professes his intention to drop out of university, before breaking out into an awkward and poorly-timed freestyle rap.

According to the university's Guidelines for Managing Disruptive Student Behaviour, instructors are empowered to ask students to remove themselves from the classroom in instances where their behaviour restricts the continuation of academic activities.

"If the student is still not responsive to the instructor's request, the instructor may briefly suspend activities and call upon security services for assistance," the guidelines read.

"We have seen several instances of individuals disrupting classes, apparently in an attempt to get social media attention," York University said in a statement to blogTO.

"This behaviour is unacceptable as it disturbs important classroom learning or midterms, harasses students and faculty members, and can cause deep distress if people are already feeling anxious or unsafe," the statement continues.

"York has offered supports to affected community members and increased security patrols where large classroom lectures are taking place. We are taking this very seriously and are currently investigating these incidents and identifying the perpetrators. Student conduct is covered by York's Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities and we will be following up accordingly."