People in disbelief after stunt drivers illegally shut down Toronto highway for race

A video shot on a Toronto highway this weekend shows that large-scale stunt driving events and their associated antics were not just a thing of the lockdown era, unfortunately.

The shocking clip, filmed in the wee hours of the morning, shows a group of motorists not only gathering to engage in the disruptive and dangerous maneuvers that the public grew extremely tired of over the pandemic — but somehow closing down a public highway to do so.

More than a dozen cars can be seen parked on either shoulder of a portion of a freeway identified as Highway 427, with crowds of people flooding the roadway and even blocking off the nearest on-ramp.

Though the recording is only ten seconds long, it shows two vehicles pulling up in preparation to race, with a sea of headlights behind, presumably traffic unable to use the road.

if you told me about this without showing the video I’d never believe you. wtf😭 — e (@emwo00) November 20, 2023

The footage was eventually removed from Reddit after racking up more than 500 comments, but has been cross-posted across socials, with viewers absolutely floored about how the group managed to pull the caper off.

Many questioned where the police were during the incident, and even wondered if the clip could possibly be real or from a Toronto area highway.

There have also been countless calls for due punishment — whether that be charges, vehicle seizure, license revocation and/or imprisonment of everyone present — along with worries that Toronto has become "lawless" and has gone down the drain.

Quite baffling how you can block an entire 400 series highway for racing and light off fireworks in the middle of the road without any cops to be seen. Welcome to Toronto in 2023 I guess... Anything goes these days. — David Piano (@ONwxchaser) November 20, 2023

On Reddit, a few noted the harsh punishments in place for stunt driving, but said that they rarely see authorities on highways enforcing the rules.

A few joked that Ontario Provincial Police seem happy to ticket people for going slightly over the speed limit, but clearly remained to be seen when this group shut down an entire highway for their own purposes.

Surely there are the COMPASS or similar traffic cameras that would see people..oh I don't know...STOPPING on a live highway and diverting other traffic so they can play? What an embarrassing joke — banana Appleton (@appleton_banana) November 20, 2023

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that the incident was reported to the force at around 12:37 a.m. on November 18, and that when officers finally attended the scene, the vehicles all fled from the area.

"One driver was charged for speeding," he added.