This is how much you should really be tipping in Toronto over the holidays

A lot is happening during the holidays: big dinners, hanging with the fam, deciding what to wear, what to buy, which games to play — do you really want to start worrying about tipping, too?

Part of the concern about tipping during the holidays is obvious: the cost.

When it comes to tipping, the Angus-Reid Institute found that Canadians are growing increasingly weary of "tip-flation." Specifically, six in 10 Canadians say they're being asked to tip more and 83 per cent per cent say too many places are asking for gratuities these days.

You may have noticed restaurants are programming their payment terminals to offer prompts starting at 18 per cent or 20 per cent, instead of the previous standard of 15 per cent.

We've all had to tolerate food inflation, but "tip-flation" is harder to accept because it seems arbitrary at times.

So, how do you know whether to tip during the holiday season of giving? And, of course, how much?

Here's everything you need to know about which services are typical to tip for and how much more you should give during the holidays in particular.

Hairdresser and nail salon

According to Angus-Reid, less than half of Canadians (47 per cent) tip at hairdressers or barber shops, but during the holidays, you might want to plan a tip into your services budgets.

How much should you tip? Typically, you should tip 20 per cent on the entire service cost — not just an individual. For example, if your haircut costs $40 and a colour is $60, your total service cost comes to $100, meaning you should tip $20 divided between each worker.

Restaurants

Restaurants might be the industry most associated with tips.

According to a Restaurants Canada spokesperson, the industry standard for tipping is between 15 and 18 per cent.

It obviously depends on how immaculate the service was, but it's not uncommon to hit the 20 per cent mark during the holidays.

How much should you tip? The minimum is still 15 per cent across the board.

Coffee shops or bars

Despite their similarities to restaurants, tipping at coffee shops isn't a very common practice.

Angus-Reid says only 29 per cent of Canadians tend to tip at cafes.

How much should you tip? Even 10 per cent at cafes will be appreciated. Call it $0.50 to $1 per coffee (it won't go unnoticed).

Takeout

For large takeout orders, etiquette experts recommend sticking with the norm. Tips aren't required if you order takeout at a fast-food restaurant or coffee shop, but they are still appreciated — especially if part of the cut goes to the kitchen.

How much should you tip? 15 per cent is appreciated, but even dropping a toonie into the tip jar is helpful.

Food delivery

If you're getting food delivery during a busy period or in bad weather/hard-to-reach locations, it's appreciated — like at restaurants— to leave a good tip.

How much should you tip? The norm is 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

Doorman, concierge, building manager/superintendent

If you have either at your apartment or condo (and there is no staff fund to contribute to), giving the concierge something like a gift card for the holidays can go a long way.

How much should you tip? $20 to $25 on a gift card.

Waste collectors, mail carriers

It's always good to check with your local regulations in terms of what waste collectors and mail carriers can accept, but a gift card is a very nice gesture.

How much should you tip? $20 to $25 gift card.

Spas and massages

Massage therapists can fall under the same category as other professional services and are often the most under-tipped sector. Angus-Reid says only 17 per cent of Canadians tip masseuses, chiropractors and acupuncturists.

How much should you tip? Tipping in the 5 per cent to 10 per cent range is appreciated.