How to find a Toronto electrician in an emergency

Need an emergency Toronto electrician fast? Whether it's for minor repairs like an outlet not working or for a complete rewiring job, most Toronto electricians can handle the job.

Here's what you ned to know about finding an electrician in Toronto.

How much do Electricians charge

As with any trade, how much you can expect to pay an electrician for work on your home depends on the type of work completed.

With electricians, cost varies according to their level of experience, travel requirements, complexity of the project, and cost of additional materials where applicable.

A qualified Toronto electrician will have an experience level that falls under one of three categories: apprentice, journeyman, and master. In Canada, an apprentice needs to have at least four years of experience and 6,000 hours of completed work under the supervision of either a master or journeyman before moving on to the next level of licencing.

A journeyman must have at least three years of working experience in this role, and successfully complete the master licencing exam to become a master electrician.

Rates for apprentice electricians vary the most. The following lists a range of average hourly base rates for each type of electrician in Toronto based on salaries reported to Indeed, Glassdoor, Talent and Payscale.

Apprentice : $19 to $41 per hour

: $19 to $41 per hour Journeyman : $34 to $44 per hour

: $34 to $44 per hour Master: $46 to $63 per hour

Breakdown of Costs

Typically, electricians will charge one-and-a-half times their base rate for the first hour of work. They may also charge a "minimum trip fee" which may vary but is typically within the ballpark of $30.

If you're calling after hours, overnight, weekends or holidays, you can expect to pay one-and-a-half times the base rate or double. Additionally, some electricians may charge an hourly minimum of two to four hours. This means that you will be required to pay their hourly minimum even if the work required took less than one hour.

To make the most of your time with an electrician, prepare a list of electrical work in your home to avoid multiple service calls. Also, be sure to call more than one service provider to get the best quote.

Be aware of callout fees. Confirm whether the service provider charges a callout fee and the amount when you first connect with them.

Common Electrical Issues in Toronto Homes

A couple of Canadian service providers operating for at least 15 years have dubbed the following issues as most common in Toronto homes.

Please keep in mind that this is a very topical guide. Consulting a professional electrician will give you the most detailed solution and pricing for your needs.

Knob and Tube Wiring

There is a bit of a divide in the world of electricians when it comes to this type of wiring.

According to many electricians, this method found in Toronto homes built before the 1950s is outdated and dangerous. Some feel it represents a risk because of its lack of insulation and proper grounding.

However, the Electrical Safety Authority and Ontario Electrical Safety Code state that knob and tube wiring is safe as long as it is maintained by a licenced electrical contractor.

Possible Solution: New wiring or rewiring the entire house.

Range of cost: $8 to $10 per square foot or $3,850 and $10,500 according to Ontime Electric.

It is important to note that the cost of rewiring an entire house really depends on its size. According to Homestars, the average cost of this service in Toronto is $19,353. The highest cost reported was $70,000.

Overloaded Outlets

This one is probably not much of a shocker in the era of inter-connectivity. If you read the rest of this article, you'll notice that this habit gives way to various other electrical problems.

Electricians say it's common to find households plugging multiple extensions and power strips into a single outlet to keep various appliances running simultaneously. This is a fire hazard as it strains the electrical capability of that outlet, causing it to overheat and ultimately spark a fire.

Possible solutions: Install additional outlets or upgrade the electrical panel to enhance its capacity.

Range of cost: $130 to $260 per switch and outlet or $1,400 to $1,525 to upgrade panel.

Tripping Circuit Breakers

This is another consequence of overloading the electrical system; however, electricians say this is more common in older homes that operate on outdated wiring.

Other causes could be a short circuit, meaning the electricity flowed through a shorter pathway instead of its intended route. Alternatively, a ground fault can also cause tripping circuit breakers.

Do not attempt to fix any of this on your own. Where there is a ground fault, the probability of a person becoming electrocuted is higher. Leave it to the licenced pros.

Possible Solutions: Upgrade the electrical panel or replace it entirely.

Range of cost: Same as above for upgrade or $1,000 to $12,800 for replacement.

Power surges

The city known for its skyscrapers, restaurant variety and Drake also has its fair share of power outages throughout the year.

In some cases, power surges are caused by lightning strikes or faulty wiring. In other cases, they are caused by the restoration of power after an outage. Where there is a power surge, damage to appliances important to you and your home is also likely to occur. Fortunately, this is also preventable.

Possible solution: Whole House Surge Protection or Breaker Replacement.

Range of cost: $100 to $120 according to energyrates.ca, exclusive of installation fees, or $39 to $79 per breaker, exclusive of electrician's base rate according to Homestars.

Outlets not working

If you've got one or two outlets in your home that don't work, it may simply mean that they are faulty. Additionally, you may be dealing with a blown fuse or tripped circuit. Other times outlets may not work because of improper wiring.

Possible Solutions: New wiring or replacement outlet.

Average cost: $8 to $10 per square foot or cost of outlets plus electrician fees.

Finding an electrician in Toronto

Here are some top-rated companies that have emergency electricians in Toronto and the GTA.

Based in Etobicoke, Power Edge Canada offers a range of services including 24/7 emergency and residential services.

Located in St. Clair West Village, Ontime Electric offers various services including 24/7 emergency services anywhere in Toronto and the GTA.

While they do not operate around the clock, Alibaba Power Electric Inc. offers a full range of services across Toronto, the GTA and Ontario.

This Scarborough-based company offers 24/7 emergency services in Toronto and the GTA.

Quality Potlight offers a range of services geared towards home renovations and new constructions.

If calling up a business doesn't suit you, you may like to try Bark. This will give you an opportunity to put out your service request where electrical service providers in your area will see it and contact you with various quotes.