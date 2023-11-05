A guide to drop-in and emergency childcare in Toronto

Sometimes emergency childcare in Toronto is a necessity, but not all of us have a network of family just around the corner.

Many of us are newcomers, navigating everyday life without the safety net of extended family. So when life goes off-script, the quest for drop-in and emergency childcare begins.

The daycare landscape in Toronto has changed due to the federal government's universal childcare legislation, and though it's a fantastic initiative, it definitely has its quirks.

Part-time and temporary daycare spots have become as elusive as unicorns with full-time registrants snapping them up like hotcakes. This means parents without full-time childcare need to get a bit more creative when life throws those unexpected curveballs.

From in-home caregivers who've got your back, to rare drop-in centres still sprinkled throughout the city, this guide will help you navigate the process of securing drop-in and emergency childcare in Toronto.

All About Kids (part of the Care Connect Network) is a licensed childcare centre providing options for high-quality and flexible backup childcare with several locations in the GTA.

Through this program, All About Kids offers an easy and accessible solution for parents seeking dependable childcare without any commitments or obligations, ensuring affordability and convenience on the days they need it.

Care.com streamlines childcare services like babysitting, nannies, and in-home daycare. The digital platform also provides access to caregivers for pet sitting, senior care, special needs services, and housekeeping.

You can create an account easily in under a minute, post your childcare (or other) needs, and be connected with experienced caregivers for both immediate and future care requirements.

Nanny Ninja offers personalized services that cater to unique needs (including same-day solutions). They connect families with nannies with a minimum of 2 years of childcare experience, with background checks and personal interviews for added peace of mind.

Kids and Company Back-up Care offers a dependable solution for parents in need of on-demand temporary childcare, available at a conveniently-located centre near you.

This service becomes invaluable when your regular caregiver is unavailable due to illness, during school closures, or when work commitments arise on a scheduled day off.

Imagine That Family Care Services provides efficient and flexible short-term childcare solutions for families. Their screened and qualified care providers offer in-home care and assistance with appointments, activities, and other out-of-home needs your family may have.

The YMCA Child & Youth Drop-in Programs provide a range of offerings at various locations. Included in the membership cost, drop-in programs range from pre-school play to activity-focused options like floor hockey or dodgeball, creating quick and accessible childcare options for families.

Bok Play Cafe is the perfect solution for busy parents, whether you have errands to run or work to attend to in their private office.

They offer a secure and supervised environment for your child, letting you concentrate on your tasks without any concerns knowing that your child is in capable hands.

Kidspace at the Mayfair Club is a stress-free childcare service that allows member-parents to concentrate on work (or a workout) while their children are supervised in the gym's daycare.

Ikea Småland offers a free and convenient childcare service that'll allow you an uninterrupted hour to shop or get some work done in the IKEA cafeteria while your children receive attentive care and enjoy engaging activities.

The activities include playing in ball pits, unleashing creativity through colouring, exploring a variety of IKEA children's toys, and even watching a cozy movie.

Jump for Joy Play Centre offers convenient drop-in child care, providing parents with one-on-one childcare in a safe, engaging, and welcoming environment. You'll get to take care of work or just enjoy some much-needed personal time while your children play and have fun.