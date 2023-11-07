Driver spotted making dangerous illegal U-turn on Highway 401

Another wild video captured on Highway 401 shows the lengths motorists are willing to go to in order to save a few minutes of travel time.

In the latest case of incredibly dangerous and downright stupid stunts on the 401, a driver was spotted travelling the wrong way on a highway on-ramp in Cambridge after reportedly pulling an illegal U-turn.

A clip of the incident shared to X (formerly Twitter) shows the motorist driving the wrong way on the on-ramp before being forced to pull over to allow an oncoming transport truck to pass.

A handful of X users have replied to the video expressing anger, but not necessarily surprise, at the dangerous stunt captured in the video.

What is happening out there?

One user responded by saying they have "Seen this a few times on the on ramp to the DVP from Danforth. Peeps descend, see the traffic and turn around. As a cyclist who crosses the top of the on ramp it is pretty scary."

The video comes less than two weeks since another similar case was recorded when several drivers pulled illegal U-turns to escape a gridlocked 401 following a major accident and shutdown of the highway.

Another group of 401 drivers was spotted pulling an illegal mass U-turn this past summer, a dangerous trend that underscores a lack of patience on local highways.

Almost identical clips of desperate drivers illegally fleeing Highway 401 circulated in April and July.

In one particularly bizarre incident from 2019, a driving instructor was pulled over after making a U-turn on Highway 410.

Needless to say, such a stunt is illegal under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

According to section 153 (1) of the act, "Where a highway has been designated for the use of one-way traffic only and official signs have been erected accordingly, vehicles and street cars shall be driven only in the direction so designated."