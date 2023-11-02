2 TTC subway stations will be closed this weekend with more disruption in store

TTC subway service will halt on the westernmost portion of Line 2 for the entire weekend of November 11 and 12, just one of many planned service interruptions in store for the rapid transit network over the next several days.

The transit agency has announced a full weekend closure of the west end of the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth route between Kipling and Islington stations. It is just the latest in a long string of closures the TTC attributes to ongoing trackwork on the network.

This latest gap in service will be covered by shuttle buses stopping at both of the stations, though stations will remain open for customers to purchase and load Presto cards and connect to surface routes.

In addition to the closure on a portion of Line 2, the entire TTC network — subways, buses and streetcars — will all pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, to observe Remembrance Day.

During this pause in service, the TTC advises customers that all subway trains will be held at station platforms, while buses and streetcar operators will stop vehicles at the closest stop before the clock strikes 11, and remain in place throughout the moment of silence.

Wheel-Trans operators will observe a similar plan, stopping at safe locations and holding through the moment of silence.

Some surface routes, including the 13 Avenue Road, 94 Wellesley, 19 Bay and 501B Queen, will divert to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies at Queen's Park and Old City Hall.

Disruptions will continue into the next week, thanks to a planned early nightly closure of Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton Stations.

From Monday, November 13 through Thursday, November 16, service on this stretch of Line 1 will halt at 11 p.m. to accommodate…you guessed it, more track work.

This central stretch of the route will be replaced by shuttle bus service stopping at each station along the closure.

The TTC states that while it aims to squeeze most of its subway maintenance work into off-hours, the transit agency "continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work."