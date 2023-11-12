Over $40,000 in prizes up for grabs in our 12 Days of Giveaways

Holy smokes, what a year 2023 has been.

Between rising inflation and interest rates and the escalating cost of groceries and living in general, it can feel like there’s been nothing but bad news lately for our pocketbooks.

We here at blogTO would like to change that, and bring some cheer into the holiday season.

For our epic 12 Days of Giveaways, we want to spread joy by letting our readers have the chance of winning some incredible prizes.

From luxury hotel stays to gift cards for your favourite stores and experiences at the hottest restaurants, every day brings a new chance to win.

We are giving away more than $40,000 in prizes this year.

How it works

Starting on December 1, we'll be launching a number of different contests each day. Every giveaway will run until 11:59 p.m. on December 15. Then, in the days following, we'll randomly draw names from all the entries to announce the winners in one major post on December 22.

A brand new website has been created solely for the 12 Days of Giveaways. Simply visit the site, check out the prizes of the day, and enter for your chance to win by providing your first name, last name, and email. Easy breezy.

There will be something for everyone to be won: luxurious staycations, fitness packages, gift cards to beloved brands like Salt Spring Coffee, DUER, and more.

Some giveaways will be available across the country, while others are for specific cities only, so make sure you know which city the contest is for.

What you need to do

We'll be updating the 12 Days of Giveaways website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and come back and visit the site daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. We'll also be promoting the contest on Twitter and Instagram, so follow the hashtag #blogTO12Days to make sure you don't miss a beat!

The nitty-gritty

The 12 Days of Giveaways will start on December 1, 2023. Contest winners will be announced on December 22, 2023. Open to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Maximum of one prize per person.



Happy holidays and good luck!