university of toronto

University of Toronto ranked best in Canada across several categories

The world-renowned University of Toronto maintained its status as the most prestigious school in Canada yet again, according to a study that ranked the institution the best in the country across nearly a dozen subject areas. 

The 2024 World University Rankings by subject from Times Higher Education assessed the world's top universities across multiple subjects, including engineering, law, and psychology. 

In this year's rankings, U of T continues to be one of the six universities to be ranked among the top 30 in all 11 subject areas — joining the likes of Berkeley, Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford, and UCLA. 

Overall, the University of Toronto was one of the highest-ranking institutions outside of the U.S. and the U.K., behind the National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University in China. 

According to the global rankings, U of T comes out on top in subject areas like clinical and health (#9), education (#9), psychology (#10), and arts and humanities (#13). 

The university also received impressive rankings in other subject areas such as law (#21), business and economics (#24), social sciences (#24), computer science (#25), physical sciences (#25), engineering (#26), and life sciences (#27). 

As a whole, the University of Toronto received a score of 88.6/100 — making it the 21st best in the world. The score was determined by a number of factors, including teaching, research environment and quality, and international outlook. 

