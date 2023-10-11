Toronto police on the hunt for suspects who wore matching hats during crime

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in a break-and-enter investigation, who were pictured wearing bright matching hats during the crime.

On Friday, Oct. 6 at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a call for a break-and-enter in the area of Hobson Avenue and Bartley Drive.

Do we prosecute fashion crimes? — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) October 11, 2023

It's reported that the two men used force to gain entry into the residence, where a "quantity of items were stolen," according to police.

The suspects were last seen walking northbound on Hobson Avenue while sporting their bright reflective hats.

Obviously trying to keep a low profile — Sorry, but… 🍁 (@citzan) October 11, 2023

The first suspect was also seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes with white soles. The second suspect was seen wearing a black shirt with an orange image on the front, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Images of the suspects have been released, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.