Joshua Santos, Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto carjacking puppy

Toronto police search for 2-month-old puppy in carjacking

Police continue to search for a puppy involved in the violent theft of a vehicle over the weekend.

Two-month-old Bella, a Rottweiler and Pitbull mixed puppy, was in the backseat of a car when a suspect approached a victim at gunpoint and demanded the keys.

"Officers are still working on locating the vehicle and the puppy," Shannon Eames, media relations officer for Toronto Police Service, told blogTO. "It's not typical for dogs to be in the vehicle during a carjacking."

Police responded to a call in the Sheppard Avenue West and Downsview Drive area in North York on Sunday, Oct. 1 at about 8:40 a.m., according to a news release.


It is alleged the victim was carjacked while exiting his 2021 Black Porsche Cayenne SUV, with licence plate CYLY981. The suspect fled the scene in the victim's car.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police
