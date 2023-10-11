Huge smuggling bust near Toronto recovers fake police gear and guns

Would-be police impersonators will have a harder time scamming the public after a massive bust in Mississauga recovered weapons, counterfeit police badges, and other contraband that could be used to impersonate law enforcement officers.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Wednesday that an arrest had been made for a slew of firearms, weapons and smuggling offences following an investigation by the CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET).

Investigators have been looking into the case since March, when CBSA agents working at the Vancouver International Mail Centre intercepted a package addressed to a residence in Vaughan, Ontario that was found to contain a prohibited weapon.

This seizure was eventually linked to a separate weapons interception in 2021, where CBSA agents found a package containing counterfeit Canadian police service badges, warrant cards, stencils of Alberta's provincial emblem, and a collection of patches bearing law enforcement, intelligence and military logos.

These interceptions led to a search warrant, executed back on May 24, 2023, where investigators seized additional police equipment including a complete uniform, several bulletproof vests, identify cards, badges, and other gear that could be used to impersonate a law enforcement officer.

Among the haul, investigators secured a restricted firearm that had been reported as stolen, four additional prohibited firearms, six replica guns, over 70 rounds of ammunition, five ammo magazines, stun guns, brass knuckles, prohibited knives, over 30 grams cocaine, and over $60,000 CAD in counterfeit currency.

Police have charged 38-year-old Mojeeb Ahmad, Goraya, of Vaughan, with 29 offences, including 26 charges under the Criminal Code, a pair of charges under the Customs Act for smuggling weapons into Canada, and a single charge under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused remains in custody awaiting trial.

"The CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team is working hard to keep our communities safe," stated Joshua Newby, OFSET Director at the CBSA.

"Firearms, weapons, narcotics, counterfeit currency and police uniform paraphernalia that could have been used to impersonate a law enforcement officer are now off the streets, and the accused has been charged and is in custody," added Newby.