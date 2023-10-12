Ontario city decides to close a major street every night for the weirdest reason

An Ontario city less than an hour north of Toronto will be closing a section of an arterial road every night in the coming weeks for a very peculiar, but undeniably adorable reason: because it is a favourite crossing spot for an endangered species of wildlife.

Stouffville Road between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street has become a popular hangout spot for the Jefferson Salamander, an endangered local amphibian that braves 60 km/h traffic to get from from its summer breeding grounds to its winter home.

We are currently in the peak season for this perilous crossing, which most of the critters prefer to do on rainy nights — which is exactly when York Region has ruled to close the stretch of the road, which is just a stone's throw from its on- and off-ramps to the bustling Highway 404.

The region said in a release alerting drivers of the upcoming closures that it even has plans to eventually construct a dedicated wildlife passage for the slimy, nocturnal little guys to help preserve the species for years to come.

Happening now until Oct. 29, Jefferson Salamanders, an endangered species, will cross Stouffville Rd to leave summer breeding grounds. Travellers @myRichmondHill, please be aware of intermittent overnight road closures to protect them. @TRCA_HQ #onYRRoads https://t.co/gFEy5pJfoC pic.twitter.com/2HkB9JqrVO — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) October 11, 2023

"The City of Richmond Hill is home to one of the few known populations of Jefferson Salamanders in York Region," the municipality writes.

"The Jefferson Salamander's natural habitat requires many of the features found in some areas of the Oak Ridges Moraine and the Niagara Escarpment, including undisturbed natural forests, rocky outcrops, wetlands and ponds. Salamanders are a good indicator of healthy forests and ecosystems in this community."

All lanes in the affected area will be shut down intermittently between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Friday, October 6, 2023 to Sunday, October 29 for the creatures to cross safely, though those who live on the block will be permitted to cut through (and are asked to do so very carefully).