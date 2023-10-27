City
Jack Landau
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fairbank crosstown station

Metrolinx shows off another Eglinton Crosstown station they won't let people use

City
Jack Landau
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto transit riders have been waiting a dozen years for the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT, and Metrolinx has still yet to provide the public with an opening date for the three-years-overdue transit line.

Amid mounting public outrage, questions of accountability, and Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster's ever-inflating salary, the transit agency seems keen on reassuring the public that the future TTC Line 5 is still within grasp, even if they have no clue when the public will be able to ride the 19-kilometre light rail line.

Metrolinx's public relations machine has been churning out content about the line in an apparent bid to remind future riders that the Crosstown will indeed open… someday.

Since the start of October, Metrolinx has been producing videos hyping up a line riders expected to be in operation three years ago, which make no mention of the construction disruptions, technical issues, legal challenges between Metrolinx and Crosslinx Transit Solutions, and other hiccups that have kept the Crosstown in flux.

The transit agency launched its PR campaign with a video tour of Oakwood Station earlier in the month. Commenters reacted in a predictably frustrated manner to the slick promotional video, but that hasn't stopped Metrolinx from returning with another video tour.

Metrolinx's latest video tour offers the public a glimpse inside Fairbank Station at Dufferin and Eglinton.

The two-minute video takes viewers into the subterranean station below Dufferin and Eglinton, now in an almost-complete state and awaiting the start of service, whenever that date arrives.

Also highlighted is the prominent public plaza the station fronts, designed as a gathering place for the community. As of October 2023, public infrastructure upgrades like these are the only payoff communities have seen for their years of patience during construction disruptions.

Surprisingly, only one commenter has commented on Metrolinx's latest video on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the still-unconfirmed opening date.

A handful of commenters instead took aim at the station's land use as a low-rise building fronting a wide plaza, calling it a missed opportunity to introduce much-needed residential density.

"I wish this project looked to add some more value to the station buildings," reads another comment, calling the station "A lost opportunity for densification, and possibly even income from commercial tenants."

Behind the scenes of the glossy marketing videos, crews are racing to bring the beleaguered transit route online.

The ongoing testing and commissioning phase may not generate the same kind of buzz as other big transit news, but it's a sign that the line is on its way to an eventual completion.

Lead photo by

Metrolinx
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Disturbing video shows pet cat fall victim to coyotes in Toronto front yard

Canada cracks down on fake admission letters and will curb student fraud schemes

Shoplifting in Toronto stores is getting out of control but what can be done?

Doug Ford might take charge of the Gardiner Expressway's fate and people are worried

Toronto's unique lift bridge is about to be demolished

These are the highest-paying jobs in Canada and the top 5 have one thing in common

Shoppers Drug Mart blasted again for charging 5x more for medication than other stores

Metrolinx shows off another Eglinton Crosstown station they won't let people use