Metrolinx shows off another Eglinton Crosstown station they won't let people use

Toronto transit riders have been waiting a dozen years for the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT, and Metrolinx has still yet to provide the public with an opening date for the three-years-overdue transit line.

Amid mounting public outrage, questions of accountability, and Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster's ever-inflating salary, the transit agency seems keen on reassuring the public that the future TTC Line 5 is still within grasp, even if they have no clue when the public will be able to ride the 19-kilometre light rail line.

Metrolinx's public relations machine has been churning out content about the line in an apparent bid to remind future riders that the Crosstown will indeed open… someday.

Since the start of October, Metrolinx has been producing videos hyping up a line riders expected to be in operation three years ago, which make no mention of the construction disruptions, technical issues, legal challenges between Metrolinx and Crosslinx Transit Solutions, and other hiccups that have kept the Crosstown in flux.

The transit agency launched its PR campaign with a video tour of Oakwood Station earlier in the month. Commenters reacted in a predictably frustrated manner to the slick promotional video, but that hasn't stopped Metrolinx from returning with another video tour.

Metrolinx's latest video tour offers the public a glimpse inside Fairbank Station at Dufferin and Eglinton.

Here's some recent looks at Fairbank—an underground station at Dufferin and Eglinton Avenue West that includes an outdoor community plaza, indoor retail spaces at street level and dedicated bike parking. pic.twitter.com/Obh0aQvCpb — Crosstown (@CrosstownTO) October 26, 2023

The two-minute video takes viewers into the subterranean station below Dufferin and Eglinton, now in an almost-complete state and awaiting the start of service, whenever that date arrives.

Also highlighted is the prominent public plaza the station fronts, designed as a gathering place for the community. As of October 2023, public infrastructure upgrades like these are the only payoff communities have seen for their years of patience during construction disruptions.

Surprisingly, only one commenter has commented on Metrolinx's latest video on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the still-unconfirmed opening date.

when can i use it — BOO!DYBOO!ZZRECS 👻👻👻 (@bodybuzzrecs) October 26, 2023

A handful of commenters instead took aim at the station's land use as a low-rise building fronting a wide plaza, calling it a missed opportunity to introduce much-needed residential density.

Total lost opportunity to add hosing units above the station, perhaps even some mandated low income housing on the lower floors.

Would also be great if the station actually had…. Well trains running through it🤔 — EmeTO (@to_eme) October 26, 2023

"I wish this project looked to add some more value to the station buildings," reads another comment, calling the station "A lost opportunity for densification, and possibly even income from commercial tenants."

A real opportunity for density. Like on top of a giant mostly empty glass box. — Scooter Dobson (@scooterdobsonic) October 26, 2023

Behind the scenes of the glossy marketing videos, crews are racing to bring the beleaguered transit route online.

The ongoing testing and commissioning phase may not generate the same kind of buzz as other big transit news, but it's a sign that the line is on its way to an eventual completion.