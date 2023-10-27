These are the highest-paying jobs in Canada and the top 5 have one thing in common
Job-seeking site Indeed.com compiled a list of Canada's highest-paying jobs last month, and the top five are all in the same field.
The data was released to the public on September 16 for job-seekers looking to choose the most lucrative career path.
But be warned, landing one of these top-paying gigs isn't easy.
These doctors keep patients asleep and comfortable as they undergo surgery. They're experts in anesthetic drugs and pain management, according to Indeed. Again, training involves an undergrad degree, then medical school, then five years of residency.
This type of doctor specializes in treating mental illness, including by prescribing drugs. Four years of medical school and a five-year residency after undergrad are required.
This is a doctor specializing in the heart and cardiovascular system. Securing a cardiologist position requires an undergrad degree, four years of medical school, and five years of residency training in the specialty.
This type of doctor performs surgery on patients, with procedures that can be intense.
This is a more broad term that encompasses several types of doctors, including family doctors.
These specialized dentists treat misaligned teeth.
These folks work with multiple departments and employees to develop software or applications. A background in computer science or engineering is usually a prerequisite.
This person helps a company manage its internal or external operations, and expertise areas vary by industry.
This person oversees a company's IT department. Computer science and engineering certifications are common ways into the field.
Another IT position that oversees a company's network and programs.
These high-level positions oversee a company's marketing initiatives and typically require degrees in business or communications.
These folks design elements of software programs and have post-secondary qualifications in computer science or engineering.
A creator and dispenser of prescription medication for patients. A science background and pharmacy degree is required.
These financial professionals ensure the well-being of a company's accounts.
These workers collect and analyze large amounts of data and typically have degrees in computer science or mathematics.
