GST payment just dropped in Canada for October 2023
Some Canadians will receive a GST credit payment from the federal government today, which will hopefully help with the soaring cost of living.
The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.
It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.
If you're eligible, you’ll see extra cash in your bank account on Thursday, October 5.
The government says you're generally eligible for the payment if you're at least 19 years old and a Canadian resident for income tax purposes a month before the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) makes the payment and at the beginning of the month.
If you are under 19 years old, the government says you must meet at least one of the following conditions during the same period:
Parents in a shared custody situation may be eligible for half of the credit for that child, according to the government.
According to the government, you could get up to:
You don’t need to apply for the credit because you're automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.
Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST credit for six months during the height of inflation.
