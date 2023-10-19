Canada's most diverse city is in Ontario but no it's not Toronto

Toronto is known around the world for its cultural diversity, but the 6ix is surprisingly not even on the top ten ranking for Canada's most diverse large cities and was outranked by five other municipalities in Ontario alone.

A recent study of Canadian census data produced by e-learning platform Preply revealed that Kitchener ranked as the most diverse large city in the country out of 110 candidates, with a score of 8.33 out of 10.

Kitchener's score ranked a full 64 per cent above the national average score of 5.07, with the study noting the 19 per cent of its residents did not live in the city five years earlier, and 27 per cent of the population speaks at least one non-official language at home.

Kitchener is joined in the top ten by other Ontario cities, Guelph, London, Hamilton, and Oshawa.

However, Toronto is conspicuously absent from the top ten.

Preply ranked cities based on a range of language, immigration, and cultural background criteria. While Toronto indeed is home to the highest proportion of people who speak multiple non-official languages, the city scored lower in other areas, pushing Canada's largest city way down to the 19th spot on the list.

"Linguistic diversity in a city brings significant benefits, including cultural richness, enhanced communication, and broader economic opportunities," said Sylvia Johnson, Language Expert at Preply.

Johnson explains that " a city with a multitude of languages spoken reflects a mosaic of cultures, fostering a deeper appreciation for global diversity and heritage. "

She adds that "this linguistic variety also facilitates effective communication with a broader range of people, making the city more accessible and inclusive."

"Additionally, it opens doors to increased economic opportunities by connecting the city to a global network of trade, tourism, and collaboration, ultimately contributing to its growth and prosperity."

These are the most diverse cities in Canada, according to the study: