Canada cracks down on fake admission letters and will curb student fraud schemes

In an effort to protect international students from fraud, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has introduced new rules following an investigation into over 100 cases involving fake admission letters.

The scheme, dating back to 2017, involved immigration agents issuing counterfeit acceptance letters to get international students in Canada.

Of these 103 cases reviewed, nearly 40 per cent of students were found to be complicit in the scheme, while the rest fell victim to it.

Starting from December 1, schools accepting international students will be required to confirm every applicant's letter of acceptance with the Immigration Department. This new measure aims to ensure the authenticity of admission letters and prevent further fraud.

A new process was announced in the wake of a fraud investigation over the past year that found education agents had provided roughly 300 international students from India with fake admission letters to Canadian colleges and universities.

"We will continue to improve Canada's international student program by protecting students and weeding out those who try to take advantage of them," says Miller.

Furthermore, the immigration minister plans to hold educational institutions accountable for the quality of services, support, and outcomes they offer international students. This initiative, slated to be in place for the next fall semester, will reward post-secondary learning institutions that maintain higher standards.

International students applying to these reputable schools will receive priority when it comes to processing their study permits.

By implementing these changes, Canada intends to create a safer and more welcoming environment for international students while maintaining the integrity of its education system.