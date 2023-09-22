The Weather Network just unveiled its fall 2023 forecast for Canada

The Weather Network (TWN) has released its much-awaited fall weather forecast for Canada, and it's "two-faced" with shots of chill and warmth.

The True North recorded snow, scorching heat, and wildfires in September alone, and strong El Niño conditions might develop ahead as fall progresses.

"A super El Niño is possible," said TWN meteorologist Tyler Hamilton. "The only occurrence of that in the 21st century was 2015."

Get ready to experience mild weather, and enjoy it while you can. An extended stretch of chillier-than-usual conditions is on the cards smack in the middle of the season.

This is no ordinary fall. The atmosphere is undergoing a summer-to-winter transition, but ocean water temperatures in the tropical Pacific are also "completing a major reversal after three years of strong La Niña conditions."

These waters are a significant player in global weather patterns.

"When the cold air eventually arrives, it could give Canadians the impression that winter is in a hurry to get started," states TWN, but warns any early winter-like conditions during the fall season will be a false start to winter, not the actual start of winter.

As we wind up September, southern coastal BC will see temporary relief from dry conditions after a season of wildfires and smoke. A rainy week is expected to simmer things a little before drier conditions arrive again.

Alberta will be warmer than usual, with extended shots of cold temperatures and dry conditions in the south, including Calgary. Near-normal precipitation is expected elsewhere.

Atlantic Canada will settle into a more typical fall pattern with fluctuating above-normal warm and cold temperatures. Temperatures will eventually tip towards the warm side in Nova Scotia, and PEI and New Brunswick will see near-normal or slightly warmer conditions.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba can anticipate a mild fall with near-normal temperatures, but Ontario and Quebec, not so much.

"After enjoying extended periods of warm and dry weather during September and into early October, we expect a more abrupt transition to periods of colder-than-normal weather during October," TWN said about Ontario.

Both Ontario and Quebec could even get the impression that winter is "plotting an early arrival this year with an early freeze and lake effect snow in the snowbelt region."

Moving into October and November, anticipate milder weather patterns and autumnal storms across Canada, but fewer than you ordinarily would.

However, be warned — there might not be many storms, but a couple of them could leave things shaken in their wake, with high winds and rain in many parts of the country.

November and December will see warmer temperatures return. This will likely be a running theme across Canada. Meteorologists expect above- or near-normal temperatures for all of the fall season.

Any periods of colder-than-normal conditions, including early bursts of winter, will be interrupted by extended spans of mild temperatures.

In the north, warmer-than-usual temperatures will dominate the west and colder-than-normal weather is expected for the east. Bouts of rain and snow may help relieve the wildfire conditions in the area.

"While this pattern could certainly break down at times, we expect that much of Canada will see a significant delay in the arrival of consistent winter weather," TWN concluded.